Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan added to Davis-Romero card on May 28

Former world junior middleweight titleholder and current middleweight contender Erislandy Lara will face Gary O’Sullivan on May 28, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) announced.

The 12-round bout will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will precede the main event bout between unbeaten lightweight contenders Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero.

Also on the Showtime Pay-Per-View telecast (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT) will be a 10-round bout between unbeaten junior middleweight Jesus Ramos and Luke Santamaria. Junior lightweights Eduardo Ramirez and Luis Melendez will square off in a 10-round bout.

“When you look at the matchups, this is an edge-of-your-seat pay-per-view undercard,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions.

Lara (28-3-3, 16 knockouts), who is Guantanamo, Cuba and now resides in Houston, Texas, last fought on May 1 of last year, knocking out Thomas LaManna in the opening round. He is unbeaten in his last four bouts since losing by split-decision in a thrilling clash against Jarrett Hurd in April 2018.

The 39-year-old Lara is a secondary world titleholder. A convincing win would keep him amongst the best fighters at 160 pounds.

“I’m ready to get back in the ring and show the fans that I’m still a world-class fighter,” said Lara, who fought to a draw against current WBO junior middleweight titleholder Brian Castano almost a year after the loss to Hurd. “Gary O’Sullivan has proven to be a tough opponent for everyone he’s faced, and his only losses are to champions. I’ve been in many great fights and it will be no different when I step into the ring at Barclays Center. Being on this stage always brings out the best in me and fans can expect to see my power in this fight.”

O’Sullivan (31-4, 21 KOs), who resides in Cork, Ireland, defeated journeyman Nodar Robakidze in a stay-busy fight on May 29. The fight took place over 16 months after O’Sullivan lost by knockout to middleweight contender Jaime Munguia.

A win by the 37-year-old will be huge upset and put him back into contender status.

“From the very first time I watched boxing, I’ve always dreamed of being a world champion and, from the first day I turned professional, I’ve worked towards that goal,” said O’Sullivan. “I’ve had some setbacks, but I’ve gone back to the drawing board, regrouped, righted some wrongs, and kept pushing forward. I’ve always known from one day the chips would fall in my favor.”

Ramos (18-0, 15 KOs), who resides in Casa Grande, Arizona, stopped Vladimir Hernandez in the sixth round of his last bout on February 5. He is the nephew of fringe welterweight contender Abel Ramos.

Santamaria (13-2-1, 7 KOs) defeated Abel Ramos on the same February 5 card. The Garden Grove, California resident has won four of his last five bouts.

Ramirez (26-2-3, 12 KOs), who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico, dropped former world title challenger Miguel Marriaga en route to a decision win on December 5. The Sampson Lewkowicz-promoted fighter has won his last five bouts.

Melendez (17-1, 13 KOs) won a hard-fought decision over Thomas Mattice in his last bout on November 5. The 24-year-old, who is originally from Puerto Rico and now resides in Miami, has not lost since his third pro fight in September 2018.

