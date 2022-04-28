Felix Alvarado officially moves up to flyweight, takes on Luis Hernandez on May 21

Last month, Felix Alvarado officially vacated his IBF junior flyweight title to move up four pounds to campaign as a flyweight.

The 33-year-old power-puncher will begin the next chapter of his career when he faces meet Luis Cerrito Hernandez in Managua, Nicaragua on May 21.

“I want to do a stay busy fight and I want to do it at home,” Alvarado (37-2, 32 knockouts) told The Ring through manager William Ramirez. “I haven’t fought in Nicaragua in a few years and want to give them a show.”

Ramirez is pleased his fighter is able to end an extended period of inactivity before looking to secure a title fight in the second half of 2022.

“It’s extremely important for Felix to fight right now,” said Ramirez, who expertly guided Alvarado to the IBF 108-pound title, of which he made two successful defenses.

“Felix has been inactive for nearly a year now and we want to see how is power translates to 112-pounds.”

Hernandez turned professional in 2016. The 22-year-old Mexican lost his debut but rebounded with several wins. He lost three consecutive fights to rising prospect Argi Cortes (KO 8), WBC No. 1 challenger Angel Ayala Lardizabal (UD 6) and once-beaten Rocco Santomauro (MD 10). However, he has since won his last two and has a record of 10-5-1 with 6 KOs.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on [email protected]