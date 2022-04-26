Franchon Crews-Dezurn aims for an explosive win over Elin Cederroos

Crews-Dezurn’s only pro loss was her debut vs. current undisputed middleweight champ Claressa Shields. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Undisputed, unbeaten four-belt champs are a rarity in boxing, but there is a growing number of them in women’s boxing lately.

And soon, there could be one more when WBC/WBO super middleweight titlist Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Sweden’s WBA/IBF belt holder Elin Cederroos clash on Saturday, April 30 in New York City for what will be (provided that there is a winner) the inaugural Ring magazine title bout at 168 pounds.

The fight was originally slated to happen on June 19th, 2021, but the postponement of the main event (the on-and-off-then-on-again Kambosos-Lopez title bout) led to the cancellation of that fight. And after a few more attempts to reschedule the clash, it will finally be one of the co-main events of the biggest nights in women’s boxing history.

Crews-Dezurn claims that the long wait made her, if anything, more determined than before.

“Great things take time, and I’m patient when need be,” said the two-belt champ in a phone conversation. “The wait made me hungrier, practice more humility and gratitude in all I do. What’s meant to be shall be.”

Since Cederroos is ranked No. 1 in the world by The Ring’s women’s ratings, and Crews-Dezurn is the current No. 2, the winner will lift the historic inaugural Ring magazine super middleweight belt, in a night that will have two Ring belts on the line in the same event.

That achievement alone is worth Crews-Dezurn’s undivided attention leading to this bout, even though the winner may be looking at a potential career-high payday against the winner of a potential Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall middleweight title bout.

“My motivation comes from wanting to be undisputed champion April 30th, and that is my only focus right now,” said Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 knockouts; 1 no-decision). “I’ve fought both (Shields and Marshall) before so when and if the time comes to go again my undivided attention will be on them or whoever else is in front of me. Elin is the only woman I see right now. With all the cancellations and mishaps I just used the time to work on me. I would’ve beat her last year and I will beat her this year. My focus always remains.”

Whatever the challenge doesn’t provoke, the venue will definitely make up for. Fighting in the undercard of the biggest women’s boxing clash in history (Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano) in the world’s most storied boxing stadium ever (Madison Square Garden) will surely be daunting enough for any fighter to take matters more seriously than usual.

For Crews-Dezurn? Not so much.

“This environment and stage is grand by all standard,” said the fighter who goes by the nickname “The Heavy Hitting Diva”. “I’ve had the opportunity to perform on very big stages in my career so I don’t look at it as a challenge. This time I will be going for more history to add to my resume, so that’s the difference. I am looking to make a statement.”

A win will not only establish the winner as a superstar in the realm of women’s boxing. It will also propel her to a select elite populated only by Shields (160 and 154 pounds), Jessica McCaskill (147) and Taylor (135), who are all Ring champions and four-belt undisputed champions in their respective divisions. And they are all members of the pound-for-pound Top 10, which means that the winner could be on a short list to gain access to the mythical list.

Crews-Dezurn believes she is ready for that, and is aiming for a memorable performance.

“I see myself winning in a surprising way. A lot of friends from around the world are coming and I believe the vibes will be great. This is an important fight for me an opportunity I’ve worked my whole career for abs it will open the doors up for bigger and better, so I won’t take it for granted. I will leave it all in the ring for myself and the fans.”

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Franchon Crews-Dezurn: Belts are just the cherry on top