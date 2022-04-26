Fight picks: Shakur Stevenson v Oscar Valdez

Oscar Valdez (left) and Shakur Stevenson (right) will clash in Las Vegas on April 30 - Photo by Mickey Williams via Getty Images

WBO junior lightweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson and WBC counterpart Oscar Valdez will meet for the vacant Ring championship at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas on Saturday.

​The two will face-off on ESPN, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

Stevenson, who is ranked No. 1 by The Ring at 130-pounds, won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Early in his professional career he flattered to deceive, but when he adapted his star quickly ascended. The 24-year-old southpaw shut down the previously unbeaten Joet Gonzalez (UD 12) to claim the vacant WBO featherweight title. Stevenson moved up to junior lightweight and won the WBO title in dominant fashion against Jamel Herring (TKO 10) last time out.

Valdez was also a standout amateur, appearing at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. He won the vacant WBO featherweight title against Matias Rueda (TKO 2) in July 2016. He made six defenses of his notably beating Miguel Marriaga (UD 12) and Scott Quigg (UD 12) before vacating and moving up in weight. Valdez scored a career-best win knocking out Miguel Berchelt (KO 10) for the WBC 130-pound title. He has made one successful defense, struggling past Robson Conceicao (UD 12). The Mexican is currently unranked due to failing a PED test last summer.

Stevenson (17-0, 9 knockouts) has largely had things his own way as a professional, this time he’s in with an unbeaten fighter who also doesn’t know how to lose. Will Valdez be able to show us chinks in his armor? Can Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) get close enough to Stevenson to make it a dog fight?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Stevenson as an 1/6 (-600) favorite, while Valdez is priced at 4/1 (+400); the draw is 20/1 (+2000).

Here’s how the experts see it: THE RING MAGAZINE/RINGTV.COM

TOM GRAY: STEVENSON TKO 11

“I rate Oscar Valdez. I think he’s pure world class and a real fighting man. But I thought the same thing about Diego Corrales when he went up against Floyd Mayweather in 2001. Stevenson’s performance against Jamel Herring convinced me that he’s a once-in-a-generation talent. I think the big-fight atmosphere, like it often did with Floyd, will vault him to another level. If it does, Valdez is in a ton of trouble. Some may see it differently, but I think this fight will be woefully one-sided, and Team Valdez may be required to rescue their man from himself.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: STEVENSON UD

“An excellent matchup between a pair of former amateur standouts, who are unbeaten two-weight world champions as professionals. One, who is a well-rounded, seasoned fighter, the other a burgeoning star, blessed with elite level skills. Last year, both scored highly-impressive inside the distance wins. Valdez knocked out Miguel Berchelt in emphatic fashion, while Stevenson picked apart Jamel Herring in an eye-opening performance. I have a feeling we might see something extremely special from Stevenson, who will put on a boxing clinic and do something similar to Valdez, that he did to Herring. I’m not sure Stevenson will be able to get the stoppage but I do think he’ll win a wide decision on the scorecards.”

LEE GROVES: STEVENSON UD

“Valdez will be better physically and mentally than was the case against Conceicao, but Stevenson performs best against opponents who come at him – and coming at him is Valdez’s only viable strategic option given Stevenson’s youth, mobility and technical wizardry. Stevenson will maximize his southpaw stance and his advantages in height and reach to out-speed, out-score and frustrate Valdez on his way to​ decisive points win.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: STEVENSON UD

“Oscar Valdez was rightly praised for his upset knockout of Miguel Berchelt last year, and maybe under-praised for his follow-up defeat of an awkward Robinson Conceicao… but I think that hot streak ends against Shakur Stevenson. There are simply too many advantages Shakur holds in size, reach, age, speed, and a southpaw stance to boot. I do believe Valdez can test Shakur, but in order for that to happen he must pounce on the youngster from the opening bell. Once Stevenson finds his rhythm, and range, the fight will fall into a monotonous loop of Stevenson beating Valdez to the punch from the outside as Valdez fails to cut off the ring. I’ll give Valdez three rounds, and praise him for continuous pressure that brings out the best in Shakur for the public to enjoy in a unanimous decision victory.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: STEVENSON UD

“On the surface, this a pick ’em matchup. Two undefeated, former Olympians, multi-division titleholders squaring off in their physical primes. But as the old adage says, styles make fights, and Valdez is tailor-made for Stevenson in my opinion. I see a distance fight here, but the American will control the action. Gimme Stevenson by unanimous decision, 117-111.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: STEVENSON UD

“Oscar Valdez Jr. has made a career out of proving people wrong. He’s done it against feared fighters. He’s done it against forgettable fighters.​ From the once dangerous Miguel Berchelt to the ever-pedestrian Genesis Servania, there have been few easy fights for Valdez. Yet, he wins. That’s all he does. Pick against him at your own risk. I will, mostly because he has never encountered the thorough skill set that will allow Stevenson to move in, out and away from Valdez’ stubborn assault. Nobody bites down quite the way he does. At 24, however, Stevenson is expected to be a pound-for-pound star. Valdez will test that projection. He’ll take him deep. But at 31, Valdez’ many wars may begin to take a toll against the fresher Stevenson, who figures to score often during the decisive final few rounds.”

DIEGO MORILLA: STEVENSON UD

“In such an even fight, momentum is very important, and it is definitely on Stevenson’s side. Valdez’s razor-thin win against Robson Conceicao after his controversy over his positive test of a banned substance will certainly put him in a weak position in terms of confidence. Stevenson, a talented young champion riding a great streak in his last few fights, surely has the upper-hand in that department. Valdez does have resilience and power on his side, but Stevenson has more than enough tools to counter those virtues and emerge victorious.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): STEVENSON UD

“In what promises to be a good fight we see yet again a champion in his own right Valdez, starts this unification fight as an underdog. timing is everything the younger fresher nothing-to-lose Stevenson, really looks like the new kid on the block with the swag to go with it, classy, powerful, unbeaten moves well I can’t see him coming up short. What would be very impressive would be if Stevenson got the stoppage win but more realistically, I see a UD for Stevenson.”

PAULIE MALIGNAGGI (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): STEVENSON UD

“I think Stevenson wins easily. This matchup in a weird way reminds me of [Floyd] Mayweather [Jnr.’s] early [junior lightweight] championship reign and his defense against Jesus Chavez in particular. I can see Valdez going all-in early to try to complicate Stevenson’s life but in doing that could punch himself out and I see Stevenson taking control after that early attack by Valdez and winning the rounds easily.”

STEVE FARHOOD (TV ANALYST): STEVENSON PTS

“While Valdez has improved, and is now more of a multi-dimensional fighter than in the past, Stevenson is a tough style matchup for him. Then again, Stevenson is a tough style matchup for anybody. I like Stevenson on points because of his defense and boxing ability. But it might not be the most exciting fight we ever see.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): STEVENSON PTS

“Shakur is young, confident, sharp and quick. Valdez is 31 and been in some wars. He has to bring it. Not sure he can deal with Shakur’s elusiveness. Shakur’s the real deal and wins by decision.”

KATHY DUVA (PROMOTER, MAIN EVENTS): STEVENSON UD

“Stevenson is too crafty and his defense is too good. Valdez would have to try to bully him and break him down physically the way Castano did with Charlo. But I don’t think that Valdez will be able to do it. Stevenson by unanimous decision.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): STEVENSON UD

“I think Stevenson boxing ability is much better than Valdez, I think Valdez is going to make Stevenson look like a superstar, Valdez style is perfect for Stevenson.”

ERIC BOTTJER (MATCHMAKER): STEVENSON UD

“I don’t have any doubt that Stevenson wins this. The intriguing question to me is how much Valdez can push Stevenson. Valdez is not a great fighter. But he has great character. For him to not only fight through a broken jaw against a heavy puncher in Scott Quigg, but beat Quigg convincingly shows you that in the category of character, Valdez is special. Stevenson has special talent. But special fighters lose to less talented opponents if they don’t have above-average character. Unless Stevenson simply overwhelms Valdez with his talent, we’ll find out what Stevenson has. I like Stevenson by a clear decision.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER, GOLDEN BOY): VALDEZ UD

“Great fight, great style match up and hats off to both champions that are daring to be great. This is a very even fight, both multi-division champions, both undefeated and both with tremendous confidence. Who can overcome who, who will impose their will over the other, who is better prepared and who has the better strategy – all these questions will be answered. I believe this will have three stages, the first four rounds, second four rounds and last four rounds. I see Stevenson getting off to a fast start while Valdez because of his experience will work on the body for the later rounds. The first four rounds, 3-1, Stevenson. Fifth through eight will see the fight even up as Stevenson slows down and Valdez starts to land more and more, at the end of eight, 5-3, Stevenson. Now, the last stage, Valdez better preparation and conditioning and his will to win puts him over the top and clearly land the better punches and causes more damage. In the end, Oscar Valdez will be the winner and unified champion by unanimous 12-round decision. Stevenson will learn and grow and will come back better than ever but, on this night, Valdez shows it was too soon for Shakur.”

O’SHAQUIE FOSTER (JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER): STEVENSON PTS

“These guys were Olympians and both are current champions. They are coming to fight. Oscar is a strong fighter and he’s going to bring it. I just think Shakur might have too much skill for him, I think it goes the distance. May the best man win. I want the winner. I’m coming for them belts.”

RUDY HERNANDEZ (TRAINER): STEVENSON UD

“Should be an entertaining fight. They both come to fight and are always in shape. I think Stevenson is the fresher of the two and that will be seen in the fight. Oscar Valdez is a true professional in the ring. The fight will begin slow as they both try to figure each other out. Stevenson’s ability and speed will be the difference in the fight. Valdez will try to make it a fight, Stevenson will counter and keep his distance because I think he will respect Valdez power. Stevenson will win an entertaining fight by unanimous decision. Valdez will never stop trying to win, this should be a good one.”

MARC RAMSAY (TRAINER): STEVENSON UD

“Oscar Valdez surprised me a lot in his fight against Berchelt and I must admit that he is better than first thought. But, for me, Shakur Stevenson is/will become a boxing superstar. He is just too fast and brilliant in the ring. I see Stevenson getting a hard-fought but convincing victory.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): STEVENSON PTS

“No doubt Valdez has been at the top for longer but Stevenson looks a bit special. It was fair to wonder if Shakur had the strength and power to compete against the very best but his performance against Herring dispelled any doubt. That was commanding in every way though timing may have helped. Valdez has the speed and power to pose problems and I liked the versatility shown against Berchelt. But he was dead at the weight and Valdez was very fortunate to get the nod against Conceicao. Valdez is good but Stevenson looks like he could be brilliant. Stevenson by decision.”

JOHN SCULLY (TRAINER): STEVENSON UD

“I see Stevenson being too fast and answering Valdez with nice combinations. Speed will be the deciding factor. I’ve got Stevenson by tough but clear unanimous decision.”

Final Tally: Stevenson 19-1

[email protected]