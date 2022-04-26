Oscar Valdez seeks redemption, while Shakur Stevenson eyes validation in 130-pound showdown

Photo by Mikey Williams via Getty Images

After reaching the highest of highs, and having his stock drop later in the year, Oscar Valdez is looking towards his junior lightweight championship showdown with Shakur Stevenson on Saturday as an opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of the fans.

Valdez reached the heights of the boxing world with his “Bubble-era” knockout of Miguel Berchelt in February of 2021, but struggled mightily in his next fight last September against Robson Conceicao, winning a unanimous decision that was much more competitive than the scoring would suggest.

Prior to that bout, Valdez tested positive for the banned stimulant phentermine, which cast a shadow over Valdez’s success.

At stake is the vacant Ring magazine junior lightweight championship, but also, an opportunity for Valdez to show that his most recent stumbles are not an indication of his limitations.

“I personally think that 2021 was a great learning experience for me because it started out high and then it turned to be one of the lowest I’ve been in my career,” said Valdez (30-0, 23 knockouts) on Monday’s conference call ahead of their bout at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Being called a cheater, and the bad performance that I did against Conceicao. It was very high and then at the end it felt like I was at the bottom with all of that criticism.”

Valdez says he understands why Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) is a significant betting favorite, with Draft Kings listing Stevenson as a -525 favorite, while Valdez is listed as a +390 underdog as of early Tuesday. Valdez surmises that much of the betting action is influenced by how terrific Stevenson looked in his most recent fight, dominating Jamel Herring to a tenth round stoppage to win the WBO junior lightweight title.

“My last performance wasn’t my best performance, in contrast I’d say it was one of my worst performances. In the case of Shakur Stevenson, his last performance against Jamel Herring was a good fight, he looked very well. I think that’s what influences the bets but that doesn’t bother me at all. On the contrary, it just adds more motivation to training camp,” said Valdez.

Valdez, who trains under Eddy Reynoso, alongside pound for pound king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, says he also derives motivation from Stevenson’s criticism, with Stevenson claiming that 31-year-old from Sonora, Mexico was avoiding him.

“Shakur Stevenson has been mentioning my name for quite some time already, since I was a featherweight. It got under my skin, after hearing so many times that we were scared of him, that we were ducking him. That was never the case. We were always just looking for bigger and better fights,” said Valdez.

“Now with Shakur Stevenson being a two division world champion…it makes perfect sense to define who is the best fighter at 130 pounds,” said Valdez.

Stevenson, 24, of Newark, N.J., isn’t buying it.

“I think it was more so his team, he’s with Team Canelo now. They probably pushed him into fighting me. I don’t think he actually wanted to fight me,” said Stevenson.

“This was a fight that he tried to avoid for as long as he could but as you see he couldn’t avoid it for long.”

Stevenson, who had won the WBO featherweight title right after Valdez vacated it in 2019, is fighting for respect of his own. He’s one of the quickest rising stars in the sport, but lacks a signature win over a standout champion. He believes that Valdez will be the breakout win he needs.

“After this fight I believe I will become a big star. It should be a lot easier to get these fighters in the ring. I’m gonna be having two belts, and a lot of people are going to be fighting for two belts,” said Stevenson.

The fight will air live on ESPN, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.