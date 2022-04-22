Zucco stays undefeated with second round stoppage of Nikolic on DAZN

Unbeaten Ivan Zucco scored a career-best win, stopping Marko Nikolic in two rounds at the Palazzo Dello Sport, Verbania, Piemonte, Italy on Friday evening.

Zucco, a 26-year-old southpaw, got off to a quick start dropping Nikolic inside the first minute of the second round.

Although Nikolic gathered himself Zucco followed up by landing a big left hand over the top, pushing the Serbian backwards. A follow-up combination to the body was largely blocked before Zucco landed a left hook that dropped away his foe. Nikolic picked himself up but the referee decided to wave off the contest at 1:36 of the second episode.

Zucco (16-0, 14 knockouts) won a vacant WBC regional super middleweight title not recognized by The Ring, and Nikolic drops to 28-2 (12 KOs).

É Finito! It's Over! 👏 Ivan Zucco finishes Nikolic in the 2nd round 👀 pic.twitter.com/BHfppFNBsr — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 22, 2022

Earlier, Mirko Natalizi won a 10-round unanimous decision over experienced Rico Mueller to claim a similar belt, this time in the junior middleweight division.

The 26-year-old Italian pleased his supporters by controlling the action throughout and was awarded a lopsided points decision: 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

With the win, Natalizi moves to 12-0 with 7 KOs, while Mueller sees his record dip to 28-5-1 with 19 KOs.

