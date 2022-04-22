Weigh-in alert: Tyson Fury 264.75 Dillian Whyte 253.25

Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

LONDON – The scales were certainly put to the test ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated all-British heavyweight title bout at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury, The Ring champion and WBC titlist, weighed in at 264.75 for what will be his first U.K. appearance in almost four years. Never aesthetically pleasing, Fury has proven many times that you should never judge a book by its cover. The 33-year-old colossus was ** heavier for his Fight of the Year win over Deontay Wilder (KO 11) last October and displayed no stamina issues whatsoever.

“I’m so happy to be back [in the U.K.] and fighting at Wembley Stadium,” said Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) after making weight. “Big shoutout and respect to Dillian Whyte and his team – proper fighting men and real professionals. And we’re gonna give you a fucking fight, don’t worry about that.”

Dillian Whyte, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring, looked in great shape at 253.25 pounds. This will be the 34-year-old pressure puncher’s first world title shot, but he has mixed with solid competition over the past several years. His notable wins include Derek Chisora (SD 12, KO 11), Joseph Parker (UD 12), Oscar Rivas (UD 12) and Alexander Povetkin (TKO 4).

“We’re ready to go to war,” said Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs). “I’m not worried about what [Fury’s] doing. I’m worried about what I’ve gotta do. We’ve trained hard, I’m fit and ready to go.”

A record attendance of some 94,000 fans is expected at the national soccer stadium.

The bout, plus undercard action will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. and on BT Sport PPV in the U.K.

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing