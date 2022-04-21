Babic-Balski and Cameron-Bustos featured in the Buatsi-Richards undercard

Alen Babic. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Alen Babic will look to keep his knockout streak going when he takes on Adam Balski on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi’s domestic light-heavyweight clash with Craig Richards at The O2 in London on Saturday May 21, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

The big-hitting Croat took six rounds to take out Frenchman David Spilmont on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s rematch with Derek Chisora last time out in December – taking ‘The Savage’s’ record to ten knockouts from ten fights since turning pro in July 2019.

Northampton’s Ring/IBF/WBC junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) defends her crowns against Argentina’s former titlist Victoria Noelia Bustos (23-6) as she waits for a date for her huge undisputed clash with WBA/WBO ruler Kali Reis.

Liverpool’s Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) looks to build on his impressive stoppage win over Henry Lundy back in December when he puts it all on the line against another American in Javier Molina (22-4, 9 KOs).

Catford’s Ellie Scotney (4-0) was made to work hard as she battled past Jorgelina Guanini at the famous Alexandra Palace in February – and now she puts her unbeaten record on the line against another Argentine in former world titlist Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6-1).

Elsewhere on the card there’s action for Takeley light-heavyweight youngster ‘The Gentleman’ John Hedges (5-0, 1 KO), former Team GB Olympian turned cruiserweight prospect Cheavon Clarke (1-0, 1 KO) and London junior welterweight talent Shiloh ‘Sugar Shy’ Defreitas (3-0, 2 KOs).

