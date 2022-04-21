Friday, April 22, 2022  |
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Babic-Balski and Cameron-Bustos featured in the Buatsi-Richards undercard

Alen Babic. Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing
21
Apr
by Ring TV

Alen Babic will look to keep his knockout streak going when he takes on Adam Balski on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi’s domestic light-heavyweight clash with Craig Richards at The O2 in London on Saturday May 21, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding New Zealand and Australia).

The big-hitting Croat took six rounds to take out Frenchman David Spilmont on the undercard of Joseph Parker’s rematch with Derek Chisora last time out in December – taking ‘The Savage’s’ record to ten knockouts from ten fights since turning pro in July 2019.

Northampton’s Ring/IBF/WBC junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron (15-0, 8 KOs) defends her crowns against Argentina’s former titlist Victoria Noelia Bustos (23-6) as she waits for a date for her huge undisputed clash with WBA/WBO ruler Kali Reis.

Liverpool’s Robbie Davies Jr (22-3, 15 KOs) looks to build on his impressive stoppage win over Henry Lundy back in December when he puts it all on the line against another American in Javier Molina (22-4, 9 KOs).

Catford’s Ellie Scotney (4-0) was made to work hard as she battled past Jorgelina Guanini at the famous Alexandra Palace in February – and now she puts her unbeaten record on the line against another Argentine in former world titlist Maria Cecilia Roman (16-6-1).

Elsewhere on the card there’s action for Takeley light-heavyweight youngster ‘The Gentleman’ John Hedges (5-0, 1 KO), former Team GB Olympian turned cruiserweight prospect Cheavon Clarke (1-0, 1 KO) and London junior welterweight talent Shiloh ‘Sugar Shy’ Defreitas (3-0, 2 KOs).

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

