Muratalla-Hill tops the non-televised action of the Stevenson-Valdez undercard

Raymond Muratalla victory (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Lightweight Raymond “Danger” Muratalla, a Southern California native with eight consecutive knockouts, will fight New Orleans native Jeremy Hill in an eight-rounder Saturday, April 30, on the undercard of the Oscar Valdez-Shakur Stevenson WBC/WBO junior lightweight title unification tilt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Valdez-Stevenson, an eight-round lightweight co-feature between U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis and Esteban Sanchez, and Nico Ali Walsh-Alejandro Ibarra will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Muratalla-Hill and additional undercard action will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Muratalla (13-0, 11 KOs) grew up fighting in his father’s backyard boxing ring in Fontana, a well-known cultivator of talent that saw everyone from Ryan Garcia to 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas step through the ropes.

After a fruitful amateur career, Muratalla turned pro in Mexico in 2016 and worked his way up the SoCal circuit before signing a long-term deal with Top Rank. In 2020, he won two fights inside the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble and emerged as a contender to watch in 2021.

Last November, he made the most of his opportunity on the televised Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter PPV undercard, stopping Elias Araujo in five rounds. Hill (16-2, 11 KOs) won his first 14 fights before a 1-2 skid that saw him drop competitive decisions to Steven Ortiz and Nahir Albright. He kicked off his 2022 campaign with a second-round knockout over Jonathan Perez in New Orleans.

In other undercard bouts, junior lightweight contender Andres “Savage” Cortes (16-0, 9 KOs), a Las Vegas native who recently inked a long-term contract with Top Rank, looks to make a hometown statement versus Alexis del Bosque (18-5-1, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Del Bosque is 5-0-1 in his last six fights, while Cortes is coming off brutal knockout wins over Mark Bernaldez and former world title challenger Genesis Servania.

Also, Cleveland-born lightweight sensation Abdullah Mason (1-0, 1 KO), who turned 18 years old earlier this month, goes for 2-0 in a four-rounder against Luciano Ramos (1-2). Mason made his pro debut last November as a 17-year-old, knocking out Jaylan Phillips in two rounds.

Recent U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (4-0, 2 KOs), from Alexandria, Virginia, will fight in a six-round middleweight bout against an opponent to be named. Isley has won two bouts since advancing to the Round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier in the night, lightweight Charlie Sheehy (2-0, 2 KOs), the Bay Area product with a pair of devastating knockouts to begin his pro career, goes for his third straight against New Orleans native Burnell Jenkins (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder. Jenkins has won two fights since losing his pro debut in 2019.

In the night’s opening bout, junior welterweight prospect Antoine Cobb (1-0, 1 KO), Stevenson’s close friend and training partner, returns against the upset-minded Jaylan Phillips (1-2, 1 KO) in a four-rounder. Cobb made his pro debut last October with a sensational first-round stoppage on the Stevenson-Jamel Herring undercard.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.