Paul Butler frustrated by Casimero situation, ready for Jonas Sultan challenge

Former bantamweight titleholder Paul Butler was all set to take on reigning WBO titleholder John Riel Casimero this Friday at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. However, for the second time in four months, those plans have gone up in smoke.

Butler will now face Jonas Sultan for the WBO interim title.

The 33-year-old Ellesmere Port native had prepared diligently for Casimero, describing the matchup as “probably the biggest fight of my career.” But on Tuesday, the British Boxing Board of Control refused to licence the Filipino puncher due to sauna use, which is in violation of medical policy.

“The British boxing board of Control don’t allow saunas,” Butler (33-2, 15 knockouts) told The Ring. “I’ve been pulled from a fight and fined by the British Boxing Board of Control for using a sauna. [Casimero] seems to put everything up on his YouTube channel, and he’s been caught going in saunas with his full sweatsuit on.

“The two check weights that he’s done, there’s been raised eyebrows because over three days he’s lost 10 pounds. The British Boxing Board of Control are pretty concerned about that, and for the boxer’s safety they have to pull them out.”

Although the situation is far from ideal, Butler, who previously held the IBF 118-pound title in 2014, always knew that Sultan was the contingency plan.

“It originally got arranged eight weeks ago,” said the Englishman. “It’s not like Dubai (site of the original fight date). We got there a few days before the weigh in, bumped into [Joseph] Agbeko, and [he said,] ‘We’re here to fight you because Casimero is not going to make weight.’ We were like, ‘What? How long have you known for?’ [He said] a couple of weeks.

“At least we’ve known Sultan’s been ready for eight weeks and I’ve been ready for – possibly – Sultan. Obviously I haven’t sat there and trained for him during sessions, but I’ve watched him over the last 12 hours. I watched a little bit of him before because we knew this could happen with Casimero.”

Despite the late change, Butler feels Sultan isn’t too dissimilar to his fellow Filipino.

“Sultan likes to plod his feet forward; he’s not as sharp on his feet as Casimero,” he explained. “He likes to throw pretty much the same shots as Casimero, so they’ll be shots we half expect. But the feet won’t be quite as quick, so we can defuse him easier than we can Casimero.”

Butler’s frustration at the situation is more than understandable and left him contemplating his position in the sport.

“I’d have just walked away if I didn’t fight this weekend – it’s a joke,” he said. “The WBO should be doing something about it. It’s the second time he’s done it and they’re sticking an interim title on the line. Do exactly what you said: if there’s any situations where Casimero cannot fight, weight making, illnesses, anything, he will be stripped.

“Now they’re giving him 48 hours to explain why he’s in a sauna and why the 10-pound weight loss. Just strip him, he’s unprofessional, he can’t do anything right. There’s always an issue with him. There’s ongoing cases in the Philippines about him [committing acts of lasciviousness], just get rid of him. He’s nothing but hard work.”

Sultan, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 118 pounds, lost two of his first six fights, but went on to win the Filipino junior bantamweight title before scoring a win over Makazole Tete (TKO 2) in South Africa. He also defeated former Ring and WBC 112-pound titleholder Sonny Boy Jaro (KO 8) and outboxed the man he’s replacing on Friday, Casimero (UD 12).

Those wins earned him an IBF 115-pound title shot at countryman Jerwin Ancajas, who widely outpointed him over 12 rounds. Since then, he’s gone 4-1 and is coming off an exciting 10-round decision over the previously unbeaten Carlos Caraballo (UD 10). The 31-year-old sports an 18-5 (11 KOs) record.

