Fight Picks: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

On Saturday, Ring and WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury will face long-time contender Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, London, England.

​The two juggernauts will collide on ESPN Pay-Per-View, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT. and on BT Sports Pay-Per-View at 7:00 p.m. GMT.

Fury went the traditional route, winning British, Commonwealth and European titles, early in his career. He didn’t always impress and had to get off the canvas along the way. However, he remained unbeaten in 24 fights but was a huge underdog when he shocked Wladimir Klitschko (UD 12) to become Ring, IBF, WBA and WBO titles in November 2015.

Unfortunately, things quickly unraveled inside and outside the ring and Fury didn’t fight for two-and-a-half years. To his credit, he turned his life around and whipped himself into shape losing several stone and mounted a comeback. In his third fight back “The Gypsy King” came close to unseating WBC titlist Deontay Wilder (D 12). The two met just over a year later and Fury impressively stopped the American in seven-rounds to claim the vacant Ring championship and WBC belt. They fought a rubber-match last October and Fury again showed his outstanding recuperative powers, twice getting off the floor to stop Wilder (KO 11).

Whyte began his professional career with minimal amateur experience in 2011. He won his first 16 before taking a huge step-up in class, losing to Anthony Joshua (TKO 7) in an action-packed fight. It proved to be a good learning curve and Whyte bounced back with several wins including a pair of rousing wars with Dereck Chisora (SD 12/ KO 11) as well as off the floor wins over former WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker (UD 12) and future WBC bridgerweight titlist Oscar Rivas (UD 12).

Last year, Whyte was on his way to scoring an impressive win over Alexander Povetkin, when out of nowhere the Russian uncorked a perfect uppercut that knocked Whyte cold in the fifth round. In a direct rematch, Whyte exacted a measure of revenge, by stopping Povetkin in four-rounds.

Fury (31-0-1, 22 knockouts) has the skills to outbox Whyte but does he have the power to make a really big statement?

Can Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) find a way to off-set the awkwardness of Fury and win rounds and ultimately the fight? With some many possibly distractions of headlining a huge promotion, will Fury take his eye off the prize? Although Fury has been down, he’s never been stopped, does Whyte have the firepower to inflict that kind of damage?

Online gambling group William Hill lists Fury as an 1/6 (-600) favorite, while Whyte is priced at 4/1 (+400); the draw is 25/1 (+2500).

Here’s how the experts see it:

THE RING MAGAZINE/RINGTV.COM

TOM GRAY: FURY TKO 10

“I give Whyte a puncher’s chance, but it’s less of a puncher’s chance than I gave Wilder in all three Fury fights. Whyte is a world-level heavyweight, but the style confrontation could scarcely be worse for him. Unlike Wilder, the 260-pound Whyte is very slow of foot, and I can’t even imagine the difficulty he’ll have in terms of getting into position to punch. Fury has significant advantages in height, reach, speed, experience and ring craft. Everything is in his favor here. The way I see it, the champion would have to make a ludicrously bad unforced error that allows Whyte to knock him out cold. I doubt that happens. I envision Fury punishing his opponent round after round and Team Whyte being forced to pull their man out.”

ANSON WAINWRIGHT: FURY TKO 10

“What a bizarre promotion. We’ve seen Dillian Whyte not want to get involved and even baulked at photos of him being used to promote the event. Despite everything going on behind the scenes the fight has captured the British public’s imagination and 94,000 will be on hand to watch live. Fury has taken himself away any distractions and is hugely motivated, while Whyte has also recused himself but in a different way. It will be interesting to see how things go fight week. That said when both men enter the ring on Saturday, I can only see one man emerging victorious: Tyson Fury. I just don’t see what Whyte can do to beat Fury. That’s not to say he’s not a good fighter, it’s just very difficult style match up for him. I think Fury will keep Whyte on the end of his jab early and befuddle him with his awkward, herky-jerky movement and break Whyte down in the second half of the fight on his way to scoring a 10th round stoppage win.”

​RON BORGES: FURY TKO 12

​”Fury has too much skill and ring savvy for Whyte to handle. Whyte is brave and sometimes bold so he might throw a scare into Fury at some point early in the fight but in the ​end, he’ll get a boxing lesson he won’t soon forget. Fury by 12th round TKO.”

LEE GROVES: FURY KO 7

“Fury has backed up his bold talk with his deeds inside the ring, and although he has been in beast mode the last few fights, he has shown himself to be versatile and very comfortable under the brightest of lights — something that will come in handy given that he’ll be performing before 94,000 spectators. This should be an explosive fight as Fury has been floored six times in his career (including four times in his last five fights, all by Wilder) while Whyte has been decked three times in his last six (Parker, Rivas and Povetkin) and was stopped by Povetkin in fight one. Fury has been very good at calling his shots before fights, and when he says he’ll be explosive against Whyte, we should believe him. Whyte does have a puncher’s chance, but my guess is that he’ll eventually crumble under Fury’s fury. Given Whyte’s bad history with uppercuts, don’t be surprised if that will be the punch of choice by “The Gypsy King.”

MARTY MULCAHEY: FURY TKO

“At this stage of Fury’s career only age and blinding speed is likely to deal the Gypsy King a defeat. Dillian Whyte does not possess either. In his last two outings, against Deontay Wilder and previously against Wladimir Klitschko, Fury proved that world class power (with or without a ton of boxing skill behind it) is not enough to beat him. I just can’t envision a scenario where Fury does not see every punch from Whyte coming, deftly avoid them and countering with solid blows. This takes its toll on the usually durable Whyte and he falls during the championship rounds in a one-sided defeat.”

MICHAEL MONTERO: FURY TKO

“I expect some tense moments early on for Fury fans. Whyte has been calling for this fight for years and I believe he will bring his A-game. However, Fury will find his rhythm in the middle rounds and dominate late. Whyte tends to wear down later in fights. Gimme Fury by late stoppage.”

NORM FRAUENHEIM: FURY TKO 11

“Dillian Whyte says “it’s not the Tyson Fury show.” It’s not exactly clear what show Whyte has been watching. Fury has been doing all the talking, joking and singing since the fight was announced. Whyte has been there, somewhere, an anonymous junior partner. Maybe, a lucky punch changes that. But it’s not likely. Fury’s show figures to become Fury’s fight. He’s already survived power more lethal than anything Whyte possesses. Think Deontay Wilder. He scored two knockdowns, Fury got up twice and went on to a stunning beat down of Wilder in October. Wilder was finished in the 11th at Vegas’ T-Mobile in what looks to be a preview of what could happen to Whyte in Wembley.”

DIEGO MORILLA: FURY KO 6

“All signs point to the fact that Whyte’s mind is not in the right place here. He may have the heart and the talent to make things interesting against Fury, but his behavior in the lead-up to this bout has been erratic, and I expect a similar situation in the ring against a super focused Fury, who approaches this bout as a grudge match. After a couple of foul-infested rounds, it will be all Fury for a few more rounds until he finally unleashes his demolishing right hand on Whyte for the final count.”

BOXING INSIDERS

DUKE MCKENZIE (FORMER THREE-DIVISION TITLEHOLDER/TV ANALYST): FURY PTS

“Fury-Whyte carries intrigue for many reasons but I like the fact both of these boxers are so unpredictable. Fury can cruise to a comfortable points victory, Whyte can only win by KO. I see a scrappy fight, nothing to shout about. Fury will shut down the Whyte attacks, tie him up on the inside. I don’t think Whyte has the staying power to get a late stoppage. It’s Fury on points.”

RAUL MARQUEZ (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): FURY PTS

“Fury is too big, too long and rangy. Whyte is tough and will come in shape and fight. Fury by decision.”

PAULIE MALIGNAGGI (FORMER WORLD CHAMPION/COMMENTATOR): FURY

“I do believe Whyte is a quality heavyweight but Fury is the one style against whom I don’t see him having much of a chance. Fury is big but with a smaller man’s agility and speed. Even on the occasion that Whyte gets on the inside of Fury will negate a lot of the physical work and I can see Fury just pushing down on the head of Whyte on those occasions. Possibly if Fury comes in top heavy and he slows down it may give Whyte the opportunity to hit the big slower moving target with a big overhand right but otherwise I can’t see anything except Fury pulling away for comfortable points win or late stoppage.”

JOLENE MIZZONE (MANAGER): FURY TKO 6

“I think Tyson’s boxing skills are too much for Whyte. Tyson will catch him at some point from a shot that Whyte won’t see coming.”

ROBERT DIAZ (MATCHMAKER, GOLDEN BOY): FURY UD

“No doubt in my mind that it won’t be close to the excitement we have seen in the past few Tyson Fury fights. In fact, I can see it somewhat boring but as with all heavyweight fights one punch can change that. Fury by 12-round unanimous decision.”

CAMILLE ESTEPHAN (PROMOTER, EYE OF THE TIGER): FURY KO

“I think this is a fight that Fury will dominate thoroughly. I think Fury’s footwork is too much for Whyte, who’s a little flat-footed. I see Tyson creating opportunities with angles and with his stiff straight punches. I expect him to stop Whyte early, maybe in five or six rounds by KO.”

MARC RAMSAY (TRAINER): FURY TKO 8

“In this fight I really do not see how Whyte will be able to rough up Fury despite his physical strength, his punching power and the fact that he always gives 100 percent in the ring. Fury remains a boxer far too complete for him.”

JUSTIS HUNI (HEAVYWEIGHT PROSPECT): FURY PTS

“It’s amazing that they get to fight in front of 94,000 people but I don’t think that is going to make a difference in the outcome. The reason I believe Fury will win is because of his movement. Most of Dillian Whyte’s opponents have been guys that like to stand in front and go toe-to-toe. I believe if Fury’s plan is to box and move, Whyte will struggle to beat him. If Dillian is going to win, I think it will be by knockout but I don’t see that happening especially watching Fury’s last fight with Deontay Wilder. I would pick Fury on points.”

ERIC BOTTJER (MATCHMAKER): FURY TKO 8

“I like Fury big here. I thought Whyte looked terrible against Povetkin in his last fight (ironically, I thought Whyte was solid in the first Povetkin fight, until the fight’s last punch) – his balance was poor and he made basic mistakes. DAZN listed him at 32 years old for that fight – he’s 35. Not old, but certainly not in his prime. The man can punch and he’s got balls, which always puts him in any fight at this level. But Fury is a performer and 94,000 fans should bring out his best. He’s miles ahead in skills, his boxing brain is keen – he knows the only chance Whyte has is a puncher’s chance, and his chief goal will be to negate those changes. His offence will come when he needs it. Fury in eight rounds.”

RONNIE SHIELDS (TRAINER): FURY KO

“It’s a good fight early. If Whyte can catch Fury, he wins by KO but Fury will KO him in the later rounds.”

ALEX STEEDMAN (COMMENTATOR): FURY TKO

“It seems like both men have waited for this; for opportunity and also simply to fight. The background shenanigans give it an edge too but it’s a fight and ultimately Fury is the better fighter. And I think he’ll look to prove that point which could make for drama. Fury should be mindful of the left hook and aware of Whyte’s fighting instinct but he has the tools to deal with all eventualities. How risky will he be? Fury can control rounds moving behind the jab but can he break down Whyte? I think he might, eventually. Fury by late stoppage.”

JOHN SCULLY (TRAINER): FURY UD

“As long as Tyson stays motivated and focused, I can’t see anyone beating him right now including Dillian. I think Tyson wins a very comfortable unanimous decision.”

Final Tally: Fury 20-0

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on [email protected]