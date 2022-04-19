Fury puts on a show to make up for Whyte’s no-show in London open workouts

Tyson Fury flexes for the fans during the Tyson Fury & Dillian Whyte Media Work Out at Wembley Park on April 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Ring Magazine heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is comfortable as a solo artist.

After Dillian Whyte did not show up to Tuesday’s open workout in London, Fury thrilled the home fans on his own.

Fury, who will battle Whyte on ESPN+ PPV this Saturday at Wembley Stadium (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT), turned southpaw and went through the fight week paces with his head trainer, SugarHill Steward.

Without Whyte to share the spotlight, this is some of what Fury had to say.

“Frank Warren and the boys have done a fantastic job. It’s been a great promotion. Looking forward to a fantastic event.”

“I think it’s gonna be real for {Whyte}. If not today or tomorrow or this week, then as soon as I hit him in the mouth on Saturday night. Then, he knows it’s real!”

“I’ve been boxing quite a bit as a southpaw in camp. We’ll see. Whatever works. If that don’t work, we’ll switch off to orthodox. If that don’t work, we’ll switch back up. I might just go square on!”

His foe’s unexplained absence at the promotional event inspired further comments from the WBC

titleholder.

“That’s Dillian’s concern. That’s none of my business,” said Fury, regarding Whyte’s decision of not showing up to the workout. “I’m sure he’s got his reasons why he’s not here today. Whatever they are, good luck to him, and I’ll see him on the fight night.”

“I’ve said this is my last fight, and it will be.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the support I’ve had over the years. It’s been fantastic. 94,000 people, it’s unbelievable, it’s amazing stuff.”

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.