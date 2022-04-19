Tuesday, April 19, 2022  |
The Neutral Corner: Episode 310 – Spence stops Ugas, Benn stops Van Heerden; Fury vs Whyte preview

19
Apr
by Michael Montero

On episode 310 of The Neutral Corner boxing podcast, host Michael Montero gave a thorough review of the Spence-Ugas card, followed by a detailed preview of the upcoming heavyweight showdown between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte. Several listeners from the USA and UK called in with great insight from the fan perspective.

REVIEW:

Last Saturday, April 16, undefeated welterweight prospect Conor Benn improved to 21-0 (14 knockouts) with a TKO2 win over experienced veteran Chris Van Heerden in Manchester, England.

On the other side of the pond, TGB Promotions facilitated another Showtime PPV card from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In the main event, Errol Spence Jr unified three welterweight titles with a TKO10 victory over Yordenis Ugas. After the bout, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) called out Terence Crawford. Hopefully that fight finally happens later this year.

Before the PPV broadcast, Eimantas Stanionis and Radzhab Butaev had a welterweight war on Showtime. Stanionis, a native of Lithuania, improved to 14-0 (9 KOs) with a split decision win in a great action bout.

PREVIEW:

Thursday, April 21

Golden Boy, DAZN

Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Joel Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta, 10rds, 140 pounds

Saturday, April 23

Top Rank, Queensbury, ESPN+ PPV

Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte, 12rds, RING/WBC heavyweight titles

QUOTES FROM THE CALLERS:

“I graded the whole Spence-Ugas card a B+,” said Luis. “I really enjoyed the prelims on Showtime, leading into the PPV.  It was one of those cards where I just wanted to sit on my couch, order some good food and watch boxing.”

“I expected Spence-Ugas to go all twelve rounds,” said Brian. “I don’t see Spence vs Crawford as a 50/50 fight though, I think Crawford is gonna pop him. Spence better fight Crawford next or he’s bitching out.”

“Whyte is a real contender,” said Thad, “but his gas tank is done by round eight. By the eighth round, he’s going to be vulnerable, and I think that’s when Fury is gonna take him out.”

“Spence looked great against Ugas,” said Nacho. “He looked a hell of a lot better than he did against Danny Garcia. I thought Ugas went in there with the wrong game plan, he should have tried to stick and move and much as he could.”

“If you put Anthony Joshua aside, I think Conor Benn is the biggest star in the UK right now,” said Chris. “The crowds go absolutely wild for him now. If you go to see a Conor Benn fight, you know it’s going to be fun.”

TIME STAMPS:

@2:55 Fight Review

@51:50 Fight Preview

@1:04:57 Callers

Michael Montero can be found on social media via @MonteroOnBoxing. His show “The Neutral Corner” can be seen every Monday on TheRingDigital YouTube channel, and heard on audio podcast platforms around the world.

