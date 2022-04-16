Body punching carries Jason Cunningham to 6th round stoppage win over Terry La Couviour

Experienced Englishman Jason Cunningham retained his European junior featherweight title with a sixth-round stoppage over outclassed Terry La Couviour at the Telford International Centre in Telford, England on Saturday.

Cunningham picked apart his previously unbeaten opponent, dropping him with body shots in the second and third round.

The Frenchman dug in and but it was clear he was in trouble and Cunningham hurt him again late in fifth round with another body shot.

The end wasn’t long coming and La Couviour was dropped once again in the sixth. On his knees, with a grimace on his face, referee Fabian Guggenheim waved the fight off at the 53-second mark.

Cunningham ups his record to (31-6, 7 knockouts), while La Couvior (16-1, 2 KOs) tastes defeat for the first time.

“I started my boxing, using my jab and broke him down – he didn’t like the body shots,” said Cunningham, who was making the second defense of the European title. “I’m very, very strong, I’m coming into my prime.

“Onwards and upwards, very happy with my performance. I just want to push on to a world title.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on

[email protected]