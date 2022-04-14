Albert Bell will attempt to stay unbeaten against Martin Diaz in Ohio

Bell on the attack against Mark Barnaldez. Photo by Mikey Williams/ Top Rank

Unbeaten junior lightweight Albert Bell will face Martin Diaz on Friday night, promoter Vick Green confirmed to The Ring Wednesday evening.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Class City Center (formerly known as the SeaGate Convention Centre) in Bell’s hometown of Toledo, Ohio (Fite.tv, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Friday night will mark Bell’s second fight since parting ways with Top Rank. In his last bout on February 26, Bell (20-0, 6 knockouts) stopped former world title challenger Daulis Prescott in the opening round.

Bell’s best wins on paper as a pro were against Andy Vences in June 2019. Vences was also unbeaten and was considered one of Top Rank’s top prospects.

Green is expecting a sellout crowd, with the venue accommodating approximately 2,200. He is also confident Bell can land a significant fight later this year, should he be victorious against Diaz.

“After this fight, we are looking at a big fight (against any of the top junior lightweights),” Green told The Ring. Green also promotes junior lightweight Thomas Mattice and junior welterweight prospect Roddricus Livsey.

Diaz (18-11-2, 8 KOs), who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, was victorious in his last bout on March 26, stopping once-beaten Kestin Baltodano in the third round. He is unbeaten in his last four bouts.

The 26-year-old will be fighting for the first time in the United States. Other notable fights on his record are a knockout loss to then-WBC world flyweight titleholder Cristofer Rosales, three defeats at the hands of former world title challenger Keyvin Lara, and most recently against unbeaten Ruben Mass Toro.

In the co-feature, Toledo resident Adrian Wilson (5-1, 3 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in over four years. The southpaw will square off against Vitalii Gubkin (4-3, 3 KOs) of Alexandria, Virginia in a six-round middleweight bout.

