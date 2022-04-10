Andrew Moloney breaks down Gilberto Mendoza to score eighth round TKO

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. – Junior bantamweight contender Andrew Moloney of Melbourne, Australia broke down Gilberto Mendoza, earning a knockout win in the eighth and final round.

Moloney, who is ranked No. 10 by The Ring at 115 pounds, improves to 23-2 (15 knockouts).

It was a stay-busy fight for Moloney, who is looking for another opportunity to face the upper echelon of the division.

Moloney asserted control of the fight from the opening bell, landing almost at will to the head and body. Undaunted, Mendoza was game, but had to deal with a cut above his right eye. It was not clear whether the cut was the result of a clash of heads or a punch.

As the fight progressed, Mendoza’s face bore the impact of the punches as there was swelling around his eyes. Mendoza fought on, but Moloney continued landing punches to the face and body.

During the eighth round, Moloney continued to batter Mendoza, who complained Moloney would lead with his head, causing the inadvertent clashes of heads. Towards the end of the round, Moloney trapped Mendoza in a corner, where he landed a two-punch combination that prompted referee Jerry Cantu to step in and stop the bout at 2:29.

The 31-year-old Moloney last fought on December 21, defeating Froilan Saludar by unanimous decision. The fight took place over four months after Moloney lost by unanimous decision to Joshua Franco.

In preliminary action, bantamweight contender Jason Moloney, Andrew’s twin brother, defeated Francisco Pedroza of Tijuana, Mexico by unanimous decision. Both are promoted by Top Rank and are managed by Tony Tolj.

Mendoza, who resides in Modesto, California, drops to 19-12-3, 10 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing