On this day: Evander Holyfield becomes the first undisputed cruiserweight champion

Photo by The Ring/ Getty Images

It was as if God had created the perfect cruiserweight.

On April 9, 1988, unbeaten IBF and WBA titleholder Evander Holyfield added Carlos De Leon’s WBC version to his collection, courtesy of a dominant eighth-round stoppage at Caesars Palace Sports Pavilion in Las Vegas. The official time was 1:08.

Unlike today, the weight limit for cruiserweight was 190 pounds (instead of 200) and the bout was scheduled for 15 rounds.

Holyfield had been robbed of Olympic glory when he was unfairly disqualified in the semi-final round of the 1984 LA games. Having released a left hook just as the referee yelled break, Holyfield knocked out Kevin Barry in what became the biggest controversy of the tournament.

Settling for bronze, the Atlanta-based boxer-puncher took out his frustrations on the cruiserweight division, capturing the WBA title after a 15-round war with Dwight Muhammad Qawi in just his 11th pro fight. Holyfield looked unbeatable and picked up the IBF title with a shuddering third-round stoppage of Ricky Parkey.

De Leon was a decorated champion. A three-time WBC cruiserweight titleholder, the Puerto Rican star held wins over Marvin Camel (MD 15, TKO 8), Leon Spinks (TKO 6), ST Gordon (UD 12) and Yaqui Lopez (TKO 4). The 28-year-old technician clearly trumped Holyfield in terms of experience, but he was found wanting in every other area.

“The Real Deal” took command early. The bout was largely contested at mid-range and Holyfield was busier and more accurate at that distance. De Leon fired back gamely, but began to tire at the midway point and he was a sitting duck by the eighth. With his opponent trapped in the corner, Holyfield unloaded with a devastating combination attack that forced referee Mills Lane to stop the fight.

Holyfield was boxing’s first undisputed cruiserweight champion and the consensus is that his quality in this weight class has never been eclipsed.

Incredibly, De Leon would capture the WBC title for a fourth time when Holyfield relinquished his championships in pursuit of heavyweight glory.