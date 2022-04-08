Erickson Lubin determined to put out The Towering Inferno, Sebastian Fundora

Erickson Lubin. Photo by Amanda Westcott

World class junior middleweights Erickson Lubin and Sebastian Fundora collide in a scheduled 12-round contest at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Lubin, who is rated No. 4 by The Ring at 154 pounds, welcomes the opportunity to face one of the best fighters in the division.

“I am always hungry, and anyone put in front of me, I am looking to run over because I feel like they are in the way,” Lubin (24-1, 17 knockouts) told The Ring. “Facing Fundora is another opponent in the way, in my opinion.

“With the WBC interim belt on the line, [that] makes me more hungry. A lot of work was put into my training, and Saturday night will be special.”

The once-beaten 26-year-old, who trained in the mountains of Mt. Charleston in Las Vegas, under the watchful eye of renowned cornerman Kevin Cunningham, is well prepared for Fundora.

“The hard part is over at camp, and now it is time to get out there, perform, and do what I do best,” Lubin said before turning his attention to his opponent’s attributes.

“I feel like he comes in shape; he brings the fight to everybody. He lacks defense, [there’s] a lot of defensive flaws that I am ready to expose.”

The 6-foot-5 Fundora will hold eight-inch height and six-inch reach advantages over Lubin. However, the Florida-born fighter doesn’t believe that these dimension advantages will make a difference.

“I had sparring partners that are the same height as Sebastian,” Lubin said. “We drew up a great game plan and we are ready to attack on Saturday night.”

Lubin feels that a victory will put him one step away from a potential rematch with the only man to beat him so far.

“I am not chasing [Jermell] Charlo, he caught me at a young age,” said Lubin, who was knocked out in the first round by Charlo in October 2017. “I have gotten way better from that, and [the loss] only motivated me more because I want to be champion more than anything.

“I love revenge and fighting Charlo would be huge. If he wins his fight [against Brian Castano on May 14,] and I take care of business on Saturday night, it will make for a huge fight, maybe even a pay-per-view.”

Fundora turned professional in 2016. He came into his own in 2020 with three strong performances, beating Daniel Lewis (UD 10), Nathaniel Gallimore (KO 6) and Habib Ahmed (TKO 2).

“The Towering Inferno” also owns wins over Jorge Cota (TKO 4) and Sergio Garcia (UD 12). Those results have helped him move to No. 6 in The Ring ratings. The 24-year-old southpaw brings an unbeaten record of 18-0-1 (12 KOs)

The Showtime event will also feature Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia and Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella. The broadcast will begin at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

