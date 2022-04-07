Olympic champ Galal Yafai set for US debut, added to Taylor-Serrano card

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

Galal Yafai will make his American debut in the pro ranks as he defends his WBC International Flyweight Title against Miguel Cartagena on the undercard of the historic clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.

Yafai (1-0 1 KO) made his hotly-anticipated pro bow in February at The O2 in London, and showed why there was such a scramble to sign the 2020 Olympic Gold medal winner by stopping Carlos Bautista inside five rounds to land the crown he puts on the line in the Big Apple.

The 29 year old is the youngest of the three talented Yafai brothers from Birmingham, England, and follows former World ruler Kal in stepping through the ropes Stateside, but could face a hostile crowd when doing so against Cartagena (17-6-1 8 KOs), the Puerto Rican from Philadelphia who will be hoping the Puerto Rican fans there to roar on Serrano in the main event will back him to derail Yafai’s journey early.

“I’m hugely excited for my second professional fight on the historic Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Undisputed Lightweight World Title show at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York on April 30,” said Yafai. “Big thanks to Eddie Hearn and Matchroom for getting me out so soon after my debut win in London earlier this year.

“Boxing at such an iconic venue in just my second fight is a massive box ticked for me and I’m looking to impress in front of an American audience and all around the world on DAZN. Miguel Cartagena is another opponent that will be coming to win on home soil, but I’ll be keeping hold of my belt with a stylish win and to show people how good I am.”

“This is a huge opportunity for me and one I’ve been waiting for,” said Cartagena. “I know they think this is a showcase for him, but they are in for a rude awakening. I wanted this fight. I’ve been asking for it.

“I know the Puerto Rican fans will be there supporting me and I don’t plan on disappointing them. They made a mistake and come April 30 they are going to find out.”

“This is a great opportunity for Galal to show the world what we all think – that he’s a very, very special fighter,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are the spotlights and platforms that rising talents thrive on, and I expect Galal to do just that – but with the Puerto Rican fans on his side, Miguel is going to give everything he’s got to spoil Galal’s night. It’s another great addition to what promises to be an unforgettable night in New York.”

Yafai’s clash with Cartagena is part of a huge night of action in New York, topped by Taylor and Serrano becoming the first female fighters to headline the iconic venue.

Jessie Vargas and Liam Smith meet in a must-win battle at Super-Welterweight and there’s more undisputed action on the card as Franchón Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos decide who is the top dog at Super-Middleweight.

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams is in a tough test with fellow unbeaten Middleweight Chordale Booker, Reshat Mati is always popular in his home city and the ‘Albanian Bear’ meets Joe Eli Hernandez over eight rounds, and Light-Heavyweight talent Khalil Coe makes the short trip from Jersey City to face William Langston over six.

Press release courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.