Shakhram Giyasov-Christian Gomez bout added to the Canelo-Bivol undercard

Shakhram Giyasov. Photo by David Spagnolo/World of Boxing/Main Events

Shakhram Giyasov and Christian Gomez will clash on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 7.

Giyasov (12-0 9 KOs) moves up to welterweight for the bout. The 28 year-old ‘Wonder Boy’ defeated former world titlist Darleys Perez inside one round and Patricio Moreno in three rounds last April.

The Uzbek star faces a real examination of his credentials at 147 pounds in the shape of the dangerous Gomez (22-2-1 20 KOs). Gomez, also 28 years-old, has a KO streak stretching back six fights to August 2019, with two of those wins coming on Canelo cards in Texas.

“I am honored to be part of this event,” said Giyasov. “For me, both Canelo and Bivol are legendary champions, but I believe in Bivol’s victory, we are on the same team, and we train together.

“This is a new chapter in my career as it will be my first fight in the Welterweight division, and I hope to perform at my best for all my fans!”

“My fight this upcoming May 7 we have a tough opponent but we’re preparing and training very hard,” said Gomez. “We’re coming with everything. Thank you to those that always support me. We’re coming for the win, God willing”

“This is an excellent addition to what promises to be a thrilling night of action in Las Vegas,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Shakhram is looking to make noise at Welterweight, but with the Mexican fans behind him, Christian is going to be a huge threat to ‘Wonder Boy’s’ plans – don’t blink watching this one, as both men carry big power and can end this one in an instant.”

Giyasov and Gomez clash on a huge night of action, topped by Canelo Alvarez looking to become a two-time light heavyweight champion by taking Dmitry Bivol’s WBA belt.

The card will be broadcasted live on DAZN (excluding Latin America and Mexico). In the U.S. & Canada, the event will be offered exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per View (PPV).

Also in the card, junior welterweight contender Montana Love meets Gabriel Valenzuela, while unbeaten heavyweights Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang meet in a final eliminator for the mandatory spot for the IBF crown.

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.