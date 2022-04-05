Former bantamweight titleholder Nordine Oubaali announces retirement

Nordine Oubaali (Photo by Scott Hirano).

Former WBC bantamweight titleholder Nordine Oubaali announced his retirement from boxing on Tuesday, stating that he no longer had the desire to compete.

The 35-year-old Moroccan – French fighter hasn’t fought since last May, when he was knocked out in four rounds by Nonito Donaire Jr. in what was Oubaali’s third defense of the title he had won in a unanimous decision over Rau’shee Warren in 2019.

Oubaali (17-1, 12 knockouts) tells Le Figaro that that the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated his lack of motivation, making it harder to find good sparring and continue training at a high level.

“I have to admit that I no longer have the patience and I don’t want to sacrifice myself so much. So I said stop. I make the decision to hang up the gloves,” said Oubaali.

Oubaali had a very successful amateur career, winning five French national titles, plus a gold at the 2009 Mediterrancean Games, and bronzes at the World Championships and European Championships. He also competed at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Oubaali turned pro in 2014 and made defenses against Arthur Villanueva and Takuma Inoue before facing mandatory challenger Donaire. Donaire scored two knockdowns in round three, including one that was a second after the bell, before ending the fight with a knockdown in the fourth.

Still, despite ending his career on a loss, Oubaali considers himself to have done better than expected, considering that he had a career threatening eye injury in October of 2018 that caused double vision. He said he had to learn to train around this handicap, and anticipate punches since he may not have been able to see them coming.

“I knew my eyesight was diminished but nothing could get rid of this global opportunity which is the fruit of all these long years of work and sacrifice,” said Oubaali.

Oubaali underwent surgeries in June and December of 2021 to correct the issues, at which point he began considering retirement.

Oubaali says that, while his days of fighting are done, he remains committed to the sport, and will launch initiatives to support other fighters who will chase their boxing dreams.

“I leave the ring but I keep a deep affection for all those crossed on the way and all those who supported me and allowed me to go after my dream,” said Oubaali.