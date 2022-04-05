Fury-Whyte undercard in place, Wembley seating capacity expanded

The undercard for Tyson Fury’s Lineal/Ring Magazine and WBC heavyweight championship defense against challenger Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23 is now in place, headed up by a return to the ring for the British junior lightweight champion Anthony “The Apache” Cacace.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that 4,000 additional tickets now set to go on sale tomorrow making Fury-Whyte the record-breaking sporting event to be held at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

Cacace (19-1, 7 KOs) is back in action making a successful first defense of his title against Lyon Woodstock in August of last year. The Belfast native will fight in a 10-rounder against Colombia native Jonathan Romero (34-1, 19 KOs), a former IBF junior featherweight world titlist.

In a 10-round supporting fight, Tyson Fury comrade Isaac Lowe (23-1-3, 6 KOs) takes on undefeated Liverpool native Nick Ball (14-0, 7 KOs).

Ladbroke Grove heavyweight David Adeleye (8-0, 7 KOs) will clock up his ninth fight and his second eight-rounder as a professional against Stockport’s Chris Healey as he closes in on title contention.

The unbeaten Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) will continue his light heavyweight journey over six rounds against Polish veteran Daniel Bocianski (10-1, 2 KOs).

Before the pay-per-view telecast begins, Top-Rank signed Irish Olympian Kurt Walker (1-0, 1 KO) will compete in a four-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be named.

Frank Warren, who is promoting the show in association with Bob Arum’s Top Rank, said: “I am delighted to finally be able to reveal what will be a competitive undercard in support of the big one that we have all been waiting for.

“I genuinely believe that as soon as Anthony Cacace gathers some momentum in his career, he has got what it takes to win a world title and securing the WBO International belt will put him firmly on track. But he is up against a dangerous and experienced opponent in Jonathan Romero and will need to be at his very best on the night.

“I am so looking forward to seeing our man Nick Ball get the chance to really announce himself on the big stage against Tyson’s sidekick, Isaac Lowe, and it should be a cracking fight. The WBC Silver title on the line will propel the winner right into the world mix at featherweight.

“Big David Adeleye, a regular sparring partner for Tyson, will add the heavyweight theme of the night and will relish the big stage.

“I am delighted that Tommy Fury will get to share some of the spotlight with his big brother after missing out on his big fight last year through illness. If Tommy keeps on winning and continues to shine, his big opportunities will soon follow.

“I would also like to welcome Kurt Walker, the Irish Olympian signed to Top Rank, onto the card.”

Wembley Stadium’s capacity increased with a special permission

Fury-Whyte will now be witnessed in person by 94,000 fans following the granting of an additional 4,000 tickets by the local authority.

Brent Council has now approved a further 4,000 tickets to be available as coach packages which go on sale at noon on Wednesday, April 6, exclusively from Ticketmaster.

The 90,000 would have already been a record attendance for boxing but, such was the demand, Queensberry and Top Rank, along with our hosts Wembley Stadium, sought permission from Brent Council to increase capacity to the biggest seen at a sports event at the national stadium since it was rebuilt in 2007.

An original 85,000 tickets were snapped up in a matter of three hours after going on sale, followed a week later by the initial additional 5,000 tickets also sold in conjunction with coach travel.

Warren said, “I am delighted we are now able to provide four thousand extra tickets for fans to watch the biggest boxing event staged in this country. I know this in no way gets near to meeting the huge demand, but we were determined to have as many fans as possible attend Tyson Fury’s big homecoming fight.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Brent Council for making this possible, along with our event partners at Wembley Stadium, and on April 23 Wembley and the borough of Brent will be beamed across the world.”

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.