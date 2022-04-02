Welterweight Rashidi Ellis announces he’s signed with PBC

Rashidi Ellis splits Alberto Mosquera's guard with a sharp jab. Photo / Miguel Rocha and Melissa Cervera

The next time Rashidi Ellis will step inside the ring, it will be under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner.

Ellis announced Friday afternoon on his social media accounts that he signed a deal with PBC.

“Now I get to showcase my talents,” said Ellis.

Ellis (23-0, 14 knockouts), who resides in Lynn, Massachusetts, has not fought since October 2020, defeating Alexis Rocha by unanimous decision in a clash between two of the top, young welterweights in boxing. Ellis had also notched victories against Eddie Gomez (twice), John Karl Sosa and Alberto Mosquera.

After the Rocha win, Ellis was trying to build on momentum for 2021. Exchanges on Twitter with contender Custio Clayton did not materialize in a fight. Ellis also posted a message on social media that he wanted to fight Vergil Ortiz, but that fight did not happen.

Ellis was hoping a fight with Ortiz would become a reality last year considering both were promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Ortiz is still promoted by Golden Boy.

A source told The Ring Friday night there had been a reported contract dispute between Golden Boy and Ellis that strained their professional relationship over the last several months.

While a fight against Ortiz did not materialize, there are no shortage of welterweights Ellis could face that fight under the PBC banner.

