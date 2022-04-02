Amilcar Vidal faces Osmar Dominguez on Saturday in Argentina

Amilcar Vidal

Unbeaten middleweight Amilcar Vidal will return to action Saturday night against Osmar Dominguez, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz confirmed to The Ring Thursday. The bout will take place at the Polideportivo Municipal Robert de Vicenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Lightweight Jose Matias Romero of Cordoba, Argentina, another fighter Lewkowicz promotes, will square off against Ignacio Perrin.

Both 10-round fights will air live on TyC Sports.

Vidal (14-0, 11 knockouts), who is originally from Montevideo, Uruguay and now resides in Coachella, California, defeated Martin Bulacio by unanimous decision in a fight many observers thought was a draw or thought Bulacio did enough to win.

The 26-year-old fought a handful of times on Showtime platforms, including Showtime Championship Boxing and ShoBox. In his previous fight on July 17, which took place on the undercard of the Jermell Charlo-Brian Castano world junior middleweight unification fight in San Antonio, Texas, Vidal defeated Immanuwel Aleem by majority decision.

Dominguez (7-4-1, 3 KOs), who is originally from Paraguay and now resides in Buenos Aires, has won his last three bouts in a row, two by split-decision.

Lewkowicz told The Ring there is a possibility Vidal’s next fight could take place in the United States.

Romero (24-2, 8 KOs) lost to Isaac Cruz by unanimous decision on March 13 of last year. In his last bout on October 30, the 25-year-old lost by unanimous decision to unbeaten Michel Rivera.

Perrin (7-5-1, 1 KO), who also resides in Buenos Aires, defeated Alvaro Osuna by unanimous decision on July 17, snapping a five-bout winless streak.

In preliminary action, super middleweight Walter Matthysse, Jr (5-1, 3 KOs) of Trelew, Argentina will face Buenos Aires’ Osvaldo Acuna (7-7-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing