Sandor Martin scores resounding win over Jose Felix in Barcelona

Photo by Ed Mulholland/ Matchroom.

Spanish contender Sandor Martin is now 40-2 having followed up his career-best win over Mikey Garcia with a comprehensive 10-round victory against Mexican veteran Jose Felix.

Martin, boxing in front of his fans at Barcelona, boxed terrifically and remains in hot pursuit of a super-lightweight world title having won on the scorecards by margins of 100-90 (twice) and 99-91.

Felix started to swell under the left eye as early as the second round. Martin’s southpaw jab was working well and the Spaniard was quick with long straight lefts.

But Felix was willing and aggressive. He had success as he attacked early in the fifth and he landed a left hook near the end of that session.

However, Felix acknowledged he had taken shots to the body and head in the seventh and he was hurt by a right hook to open Round 8 and again by a long straight left later in the session, even though the visitor waved it off to say he hadn’t been damaged.

Martin was going through the gears. The crowd was responding positively and the swelling around Felix’s left eye was worsening.

Defensively, Martin’s work also deserved praise. In the ninth, he used head movement, upper body movement and footwork to stave off Felix’s charges and at the end of the round it seemed as though Martin’s left, firstly to the body and then to the head, had caused Felix to touch down but it was ruled a slip.

Mexico’s Felix, who is now 39-6-1, lost for the second consecutive time after defeat to Tyrone McKenna last August.