Naoya Inoue-Nonito Donaire 2 set for June 7 in Saitama, Japan

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

It has been announced that Ring, IBF and WBA bantamweight titleholder Naoya Inoue will face WBC counterpart Nonito Donaire in a rematch on June 7.

The unification matchup will take place at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan – site of their epic first encounter, which was named Fight of the Year for 2019.

Inoue prevailed in fight one, though he had to battle through an orbital bone fracture. The Japanese pound-for-pound star edged a terrific encounter by 12-round unanimous decision to win the World Boxing Super Series tournament.

Since then, Inoue (22-0, 19 knockouts) has marked time with routine wins over Jason Moloney (TKO 7), Michael Dasmarinas (KO 3) and Aran Dipaen (TKO 8).

The 28-year-old power-puncher had been lined up to face WBO 118-pound titlist John Riel Casimero, but plans were shelved due to the pandemic.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) didn’t fight for 18 months after the Inoue defeat. However, when “The Filipino Flash” did return, he claimed the WBC 118-pound title at the expense of then-unbeaten Nordine Oubaali (KO 4).

The 39-year-old Donaire, a four-weight world champion, successfully turned back Reymart Gaballo (KO 4) in his first title defense in December.

Inoue-Donaire will be air on Amazon Prime Video in Japan. Details of how to watch in America and U.K. are not known at this time.

