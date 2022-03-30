Ryan Garcia: I knew Joe Goossen was going to be a perfect fit for me

Joe Goossen wraps Ryan Garcia's hands during a media workout. Photo by Liliana Heredia / Golden Boy

Undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia hosted a media workout on Tuesday ahead of his April 9 match against Ghanaian veteran Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs). The 12-round lightweight bout will take place at San Antonio’s historic Alamodome and will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN.

On Tuesday, in front of the boxing media of Southern California, Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) showed off all the hard work he has been putting in ahead of his fight. Also, Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy and Garcia’s new trainer Joe Goossen were in attendance to talk about Garcia’s return to the ring. Below is what Ryan, Oscar and Joe had to say:

RYAN GARCIA, RING MAGAZINE’S NO. 5-RATED LIGHTWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“Now I’m at the point where I’m going to do amazing (things) when I get into the ring. I’ve done all the promotion I can. I’m going to be the best I can be. You have to trust that gut feeling which most guys don’t.

“I knew Joe Goossen was going to be a perfect fit for me. He’s old school and I love that part of the game. He’s someone I can relate to, we have good chemistry.

“I’m always stalking my opponent, that’s my fighting style. Making sure I’m countering whenever an opportunity presents itself.

“I’m pretty good at fighting smaller guys. [Tagoe] is a little shorter and he likes to box.

“Fighters always try to pressure me. We’ll see since I don’t know too much about this guy. I’ll just stay calm and surgically break him down or knock him out. I have pretty good timing and accuracy. I think that has really separated myself from other fighters.

“My power has been coming out more effortlessly. I’m also not getting as tired. Everything’s coming together.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“He’s fighting a guy who has nothing to lose,“ said Oscar De La Hoya. “I think Ryan needs to come out and make a point but do it smart and careful. Ryan knows what he is doing. He’s a professional. He’s been there before so it’s going to be an interesting fight. Joe Goossen has been in the game for so many years. I’m glad they made the connection”

JOE GOOSSEN, TRAINER TO RYAN GARCIA:

“I knew he had something special. We got along and there was something about him that appealed to me personality wise and fighting wise. He’s really attacking this like he’s obsessed and possessed. I’m genuinely impressed.”