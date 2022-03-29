Sonny Conto goes for 10th win on May 13, faces Justin Rolfe in PA

Sonny Conto. Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Unbeaten Sonny Conto will face Justin Rolfe on May 13, Promoter Joe Hand announced Tuesday.

The six-round bout will take place at the Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, near Conto’s hometown of Philadelphia. The May 13 card will mark the first boxing event to take place at the Parx Casino since January 2020.

“The fans of Bucks County, Philadelphia, and New Jersey are passionate about their boxing, and we have been bombarded with fans contacting us asking when we are going to return to Parx Casino,” said promoter Joe Hand, Jr. “I’m excited to tell them – We are back!”

Conto (9-0, 6 knockouts) is a heavyweight prospect with a significant following in the area. Seven of his nine pro fights have taken place in the Philadelphia area and in nearby Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In his last bout on February 24, Conto scored a one-sided decision victory over Mike Marshall. The win over Marshall took place over three months after Conto stopped Joel Caudle in the third round.

The 26-year-old, who is promoted by Top Rank and managed by David McWater, has stopped four of his last five opponents.

Rolfe (7-3-1, 5 KOs), who resides in Fairfield, Maine, stopped Fabian Valdez in the third round of his last bout on March 19. He was stopped in the opening round by unbeaten Steven Torres in his previous fight on August 21.

Also on the card will be the return of welterweight Daiyann Butt (10-2, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia. The 25-year-old also fought on the February 24 card, losing by unanimous decision to once-beaten Bryce Mills, snapping a three-fight winning streak. He will face an opponent to be determined.

Junior lightweight Jordon Murphy (2-0, 1 KO), who is originally from Bensalem, and featherweight D’Angelo Fuentes (7-0, 4 KOs) of Coconut Creek, Florida will fight in separate bouts.

Karl Wylie, a 2014 Pennsylvania Golden Gloves champion and a resident of nearby Coatesville, will make his pro debut on the card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for Boxingsene since September 2012 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing