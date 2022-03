Photos: Ryota Murata media workout in Tokyo

Ryota Murata has a laugh during a media workout for his April 9 showdown with Gennadiy Golovkin. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Ryota Murata held a public workout in Tokyo on Monday to give local media a look at him as he puts the finishing touches on his training camp for his anticipated middleweight title unification showdown with Gennady Golovkin on April 9. The WBA/IBF unification bout between Golovkin, The Ring’s No. 1-rated middleweight, and Murata, the publication’s No. 5-rated contender, will be streamed live on DAZN. All photos by Naoki Fukuda.