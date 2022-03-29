Irish prospect Callum Walsh headlines 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights on May 12

Tom Loeffler and Callum Walsh

Undefeated Irish prospect Callum Walsh returns on May 12 to headline Tom Loeffler’s “Hollywood Fight Nights” series at the Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California.

Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Cork, Ireland, improved to 2-0 with the heavy-handed and highly touted southpaw stopping Gael Ibarra in the first round on the St. Patrick’s Day card.

“With our most recent event on St. Patrick’s Day selling out in advance, I strongly encourage local fans to purchase their tickets long before May 12 to ensure entry on the night of the event,” said Loeffler, the president of 360 Promotions. “We’re thrilled to bring Callum Walsh back and to partner with UFC Fight Pass to broadcast the event live internationally.”

The 360 Promotions card will be broadcast live internationally on UFC Fight Pass. Advance Tickets are Now-On-Sale starting at $150 (VIP Ringside), $100 (Preferred Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating), online at Hollywood Fight Nights / Seating.

The Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m. PT. For more information on the venue please visit www.QuietCannon.com.

More information on this event will be announced shortly.