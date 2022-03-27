Jeremiah Nakathila upsets Miguel Berchelt, stops former champ in 6

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 25: Miguel Berchelt (L) and Jeremiah Nakathila (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their lightweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Jeremiah Nakathila pulled off the win of a lifetime on Saturday, dominating former WBC junior lightweight titleholder Miguel Berchelt before forcing him to retire on his stool following the sixth round

Nakathila (23-2, 19 knockouts) earned a measure of redemption following his one-sided decision loss to Shakur Stevenson last year, pummeling Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) at Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nev.

It was clear early on that Berchelt was not the same fighter he had been several years ago, and appeared to be a spent force in his first fight since his brutal knockout loss to Oscar Valdez over a year ago. Berchelt, 30, hit the canvas in round three off of a jab, and was fighting from behind most of the way.

Nakathila, 32, of Windhoek, Namibia picked off Berchelt on his way in, knocking his mouthpiece out in the sixth round with a brutal right hand. With his face swollen and his reflexes slowed, the end was clearly before Berchelt.

All three judges had Nakathila pitching a shutout at 60-53 at the time of stoppage.

Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) won a majority decision over Jose Vivas (21-2, 11 KOs) in a ten round featherweight bout. One judge scored it even at 95-95, while the other two had it 98-92 and 96-94 for Baez, who bounces back from his majority decision loss to Ra’eese Aleem last November.

