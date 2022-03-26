On this day: George Foreman obliterates Ken Norton, scores three knockdowns in two rounds

The names suggested bona fide superfight. The reality was brutal mismatch.

On March 26, 1974, George Foreman retained his undisputed heavyweight championship of the world for a second time by blasting out ex-marine Ken Norton in two rounds at the El Poliedro Arena in Caracas, Venezuela. The official time was 2:00.

Foreman, who won the title by smashing Joe Frazier to the canvas six times in two rounds, and defended it by rendering Jose Roman unconscious in two minutes, was on red-hot form once again. Norton was competitive in the first round, but a series of pulverizing rights decked him in the second. The challenger couldn’t recover and Foreman closed out with two more devastating knockdowns.

Norton came of age in March 1973, when he broke Muhammad Ali’s jaw and outpointed the ex-champion in San Diego. The pair met again six months later and although Ali gained revenge, the Adonis-like Californian pushed him to the limit before dropping a 12-round split decision in Los Angeles.

Next up for Foreman, who improved to 40-0 (37 KOs), would be a “Rumble in the Jungle” with Ali himself.