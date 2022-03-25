Weigh-in Photos: Miguel Berchelt-Jeremiah Nakathila and undercard

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 25: Miguel Berchelt (L) and Jeremiah Nakathila (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their lightweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

by Ring TV Miguel Berchelt 135 vs. Jeremiah Nakathila 133.6

(Lightweight — 10 Rounds) Jose Enrique Vivas 125.8 lbs vs. Eduardo Baez 126.6 lbs

(Featherweights — 10 Rounds) Carlos Caraballo 120 lbs vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra 120 lbs

(Junior Featherweight— 8 Rounds) Tiger Johnson 142 lbs vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves 143.2 lbs

(Welterweight— 6 Rounds) Josue Vargas 142 lbs vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario 141.6 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds) Haven Brady Jr. 127 lbs vs. Jose Argel 126.6 lbs

(Featherweight — 6 Rounds) Dante Benjamin Jr. 173.6 lbs vs. Kevin Johnson 174.4 lbs

(Light Heavyweight — 4 Rounds) Arturo Cardenas 122.4 lbs vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez 123.6 lbs

(Junior Featherweight — 4 Rounds) Adrian Serrano 134.4 lbs vs. Estevan Partida 133.6 lbs

(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)