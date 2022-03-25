Weigh-in Photos: Miguel Berchelt-Jeremiah Nakathila and undercard

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 25: Miguel Berchelt (L) and Jeremiah Nakathila (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their lightweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Miguel Berchelt (L) and Jeremiah Nakathila (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their lightweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Miguel Berchelt 135 vs. Jeremiah Nakathila 133.6
(Lightweight — 10 Rounds)
Jose Enrique Vivas (L) and Eduardo Baez (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their featherweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Jose Enrique Vivas 125.8 lbs vs. Eduardo Baez 126.6 lbs
(Featherweights — 10 Rounds)
Carlos Caraballo (L) and Luis Fernando Saavedra (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their junior featherweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Carlos Caraballo 120 lbs vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra 120 lbs
(Junior Featherweight— 8 Rounds)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 25: Tiger Johnson (L) and Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their welterweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Tiger Johnson 142 lbs vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves 143.2 lbs
(Welterweight— 6 Rounds)
Josue Vargas (L) and Nicolas Pablo Demario (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their junior welterweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Josue Vargas 142 lbs vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario 141.6 lbs
(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)
Haven Brady Jr (L) and Jose Argel (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their featherweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Haven Brady Jr. 127 lbs vs. Jose Argel 126.6 lbs
(Featherweight — 6 Rounds)
Dante Benjamin Jr (L) and Kevin Johnson (R) face-off during the weigh in prior to their light heavyweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Dante Benjamin Jr. 173.6 lbs vs. Kevin Johnson 174.4 lbs
(Light Heavyweight — 4 Rounds)
Arturo Cardenas (L) and Juan Hernandez Martinez (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their junior featherweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Arturo Cardenas 122.4 lbs vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez 123.6 lbs
(Junior Featherweight — 4 Rounds)
Adrian Serrano (L) and Estevan Partida (R) pose during the weigh in prior to their lightweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Adrian Serrano 134.4 lbs vs. Estevan Partida 133.6 lbs
(Lightweight — 4 Rounds)
A press release by Top Rank was used in this article