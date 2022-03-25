Weigh-in alert: Kiko Martinez 125.4 Josh Warrington 125.7

Photo by Mark Robinson/ Matchroom Boxing

It’s a fight we’ve seen before, but there’s so much more at stake this time.

Reigning IBF featherweight titleholder Kiko Martinez and challenger Josh Warrington have weighed in ahead of their eagerly anticipated rematch, which takes place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, on Saturday.

Martinez, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at 126 pounds, is coming of a spectacular sixth-round knockout of the previously unbeaten Kid Galahad. The 36-year-old from Spain is a two-weight world titleholder and looked to be in excellent fighting shape ahead of his maiden defense.

Warrington, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring, defeated Martinez via 12-round majority decision back in May 2017. The Leeds man is coming off back-to-back fights against Mexico’s Mauricio Lara (Loss TKO 9/ Technical Draw 2) and victory in this rematch is crucial. Formerly The Ring’s No. 1 rated featherweight, Warrington bids to reclaim the very title he vacated in January of last year.

“I told (Martinez) there’s no way he’s gonna win,” a fired up Warrington said before addressing his passionate home support. “He said he’s gonna knock me out. He said he’s gonna silence you lot. Is that gonna happen? And the fuckin’ new!”

Martinez-Warrington 2, plus undercard action, will be streamed live and exclusively by DAZN in the U.S. and the U.K.

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing