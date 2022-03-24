Artem Oganesyan returns to Canada to put his career in high gear

Artem Oganesyan - Photo by Vincent Ethier/EOTTM©2019

On several occasions, junior middleweight prospect Artem Oganesyan traveled from his home in Moscow, Russia to Montreal, Canada to appear on his promoter Eye of The Tiger’s shows. It was working for everyone.

However, Oganesyan knew he needed to make a commitment to move to Canada and train under the renowned Marc Ramsay to reach he next step in his burgeoning career.

Two months ago, the Russian tipped up in Montreal ready to show his undoubted potential. This Saturday he will meet sturdy veteran Stephan Danyo for the vacant NABF title at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.

“I think it will be a good fight – a good experience,” Oganesyan (12-0, 10 knockouts) told The Ring. “He’s a tough guy, he has just four loses, all against good opponents and he has never been down. I think I can stop him.”

It also marks the first time Oganesyan has seen action in 16-months. He has had two fights cancelled during that time and is pleased to finally get back to what he does best.

When he faces Danyo, it will also be the first time Oganesyan has had a dedicated training camp. It’s something he clearly feels has benefited him.

“I’m very happy,” said the power-punching southpaw. “I have a good team, who I can trust. It is like a family. It’s very good for me. It’s new for me.

“I think it’s been the best training camp in my life. We did a very professional and smart job and now I can fight. I can’t wait and look forward to Saturday night.”

The 22-year-old former amateur standout wasn’t content to face a lesser opponent to shed the ring rust. That’s not his mentality, he is always looking to challenge himself.

“I don’t want an easy fight,” he said. “I want to be a world champion and I think this is a good step forward.

“I want to be active, I want to fight, [I don’t know how many times.] It’s not my job. I want to fight now and then see. Maybe June, July.

“[My] full focus [is] on eating, training and sleeping. Any champion at 154, I’m coming for you.”

Ramsay, who also trains alongside rising heavyweight star Arslanbek Makhmudov, WBC bridgerweight titleholder Oscar Rivas and former IBF 160-pound titlist David Lemieux, among others, believes the young Russian has a high ceiling.

“I like what I see from him, he’s a talented guy,” said Ramsay. “He’s a very fast and explosive boxer.

“He has that work ethic, he’s a good student. He works hard, he’s the type of athlete you’re going to show him a little thing and you work with another boxer and 30 minutes later, you look at him and he’s still working on the bag on the exact little detail you told him, that’s the way you make improvements in boxing.

“I believe he can go very far. He’s still young, he has a lot of things to learn – like every young fighter does – but the potential is there and the attitude is there. The future is bright with him.”

Danyo turned professional in 2012. The 32-year-old Netherlands-born fighter has progressed through the ranks, although he has lost his biggest fights, to Custio Clayton (UD 12), Felix Cash (UD 10), Orlando Fiordigiglio (SD 10) and Sadriddin Akhmedov (UD 10). However, Danyo (20-4-3, 7 KOs) is on a three-fight win streak.

