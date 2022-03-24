Photos: Curtis Stevens, Joshua Conley make weight for Queens showdown

Photos courtesy of Pablo Valdez Promotions

Curtis Stevens and Joshua Conley both made weight Wednesday for their six-round middleweight bout.

The bout, which will be the first fights for both since 2019, will headline a seven-bout event on Thursday evening at the Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, Queens, N.Y.

Stevens (30-7, 22 knockouts) of Brooklyn, N.Y. weighed in at 162.4 pounds, while Conley (16-3-1, 11 KOs) weighed in at 163 pounds for the non-title bout.

The hard-hitting local favorite Stevens, 37, hasn’t fought since losing by third round technical knockout to Wale Omotoso, while Conley is coming off back-to-back record padding wins in Mexico.

The card is the third event promoted by One For All Promotions, which is run by Brooklyn native Erez David. David credited Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KOs), a local welterweight prospect from New York, with helping keep the event on track amid the uncertainty of promoting boxing events.

In other boxing action, former amateur standout John Vallejo weighed in at 140.2 pounds for his pro debut, while his opponent, Jerryd Hernandez (0-1) weighed 135.2 pounds. Vallejo, a 5’9” southpaw from Paterson, N.J., is best known for winning the 2018 USA Eastern Elite qualifiers.

Orville Crooks, the 2020 USA Nationals champion and 2019 National Golden Gloves champion, weighed in at 174 pounds for his pro debut, while his opponent, Frankie Solomon (0-1) of Tampa, Fla., weighed 176.4 pounds. Crooks, 26, is from Brooklyn, N.Y. and is currently the no. 4 rated amateur boxer in the country, according to USA Boxing.

Domnique Crowder (11-0, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Md. weighed in at 121 pounds for his eight round junior featherweight bout against Winner Soto (22-9, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia. Soto weighed in at 120.4 pounds.

Nkosi Solomon (4-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. weighed in at 227 pounds for his six round heavyweight bout against Emilio Salas (6-3-1, 3 KOs) of Yonkers, N.Y., who weighed in at 218.8 pounds.

Elijah Williams (1-0, 1 KO) of Newburgh, N.Y. weighed in at 142.8 pounds, while Ricardo Jimenez (0-0-1) of Yonkers weighed in at 143.4 pounds for their four round bout.

Nadim Salloum (6-1, 3 KOs) of Jounieh, Lebanon weighed 166.8 pounds while Roger Robidoux (4-0, 2 KOs) weighed 165.8 pounds for their six round bout.

