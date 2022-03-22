Felix Alvarado vacates 108-pound title to pursue opportunities at flyweight

News reached The Ring that Felix Alvarado (37-2, 32 knockouts) vacated his IBF junior flyweight title on Monday.

Alvarado, who is rated No. 1 at 108-pounds by The Ring, won the IBF title in October 2018 and made two successful defenses.

The power-punching Nicaraguan, who had a February 19 title defense postponed, will move up in weight.

“We have been unable to make a unification bout,” William Ramirez, Alvarado’s manager told The Ring. “We have decided at this time the best thing for Felix is to relinquish his IBF title belt and move up to 112-pounds.”

The 33-year-old will be an exciting addition to the flyweight division.

He can expect a high ranking with the IBF due to his title run at junior flyweight. A match up with IBF 112-pound champion Sunny Edwards would be an intriguing style match up.

However, Ramirez says Alvarado is keeping his clients options open.

“Our goal is to be world champion as soon as possible,” said Ramirez “Any of them, we are ready.”

The other champions are: WBA titlist Artem Dalakian, which would also be an interesting clash of styles. WBC beltholder Julio Cesar Martinez, which on paper would be an exciting bombs-away war and WBO titleholder Junto Nakatani. That also has potential be an action-packed bout.

The highest rated fighters by the IBF at junior flyweight to fill the vacancy are South African Sivenathi Nontshinga and Mexico’s Hector Flores.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on [email protected]