On this day: One final look at a peak Muhammad Ali, The Greatest knocks out Zora Folley

Photo by Bettmann/ Getty Images

You don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it.

An unbeaten Muhammad Ali had won the heavyweight championship of the world in February 1964 and made eight successful defenses. His performance level was otherworldly, his handspeed was incredible, his movement was beautiful, and he was only getting better.

However, when Ali signed on to face Arizona-based Texan Zora Folley, on March 22, 1967, at Madison Square Garden, his life was shrouded in controversy. Just seven days prior to the Folley bout, the champion was ordered to report for induction into the U.S. army, which was then engaged in war with Vietnam. Having unsuccessfully sought exemption as a conscientious objector, due to his religious beliefs, Ali’s next fight was buried beneath the polarizing nature of this story.

In the ring, however, Ali was comfortable. Folley, a quality technician, scored well with the jab and some quick right-hand shots, but when the champion opened up, the gulf in class was obvious. A sharp counter right followed by a two-fisted flurry put Folley down in Round 4 and the writing was on the wall. Ali was on friendly terms with the challenger, but took the opportunity to end the fight when his opponent presented an opening in the seventh. Folley jabbed to the body and Ali responded in a flash with a perfect right to the jaw, doubling up on it for a second knockdown. The 34-year-old veteran fell face-first and was unable to beat the count.

The following month, Ali attended the induction center in Houston and refused to take the step. His boxing license was immediately suspended, the championship was declared vacant, and he wouldn’t fight again for three-and-a-half years. In June 1971, the Supreme Court would overturn Ali’s conviction for draft evasion by a unanimous vote of 8-0.

Tragically, Folley passed away in July 1972. He suffered severe head injuries after slipping near a swimming pool and although his death was ruled accidental, conspiracy theories surrounding his demise have circulated ever since.