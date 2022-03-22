Flyweight Gonzalez hopes to get into the title picture against Alejo

Flyweight Cristian Gonzalez might be fighting for a world title sooner rather than later.

Gonzalez will face former two-time world title challenger Juan Alejo Friday night, Producciones Deportivas announced Monday. The 10-round bout will take place at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City (EstrellaTV, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“Mexico is notorious for some of the best fighters in the lighter weight divisions, and on this card, we are featuring some of the best newcomers and veterans who keep this sport interesting,” said Ricardo Maldonado, Jr., owner of Producciones Deportivas. “In addition, we are happy to have Cristian Gonzalez fighting on this card.”

Gonzalez (14-1, 4 knockouts), who resides in nearby Tultitlan, knocked out Kenny Cano in the second round of his last bout on September 21. In his previous fight on June 25, Gonzalez defeated Saul Juarez, another two-time world title challenger, by unanimous decision.

The 22-year-old defeated unbeaten prospect Saleto Henderson by split-decision in October 2020. He has won his last eight bouts since a split-decision loss to Angel Ayala Lardizabal in May 2019.

Alejo (25-10-1, 14 KOs), who resides in Guadalupe, Mexico, lost by knockout in the second round to Ayala Lardizabal on August 6. Alejo challenged then-WBO junior flyweight titleholder Angel Acosta in December 2017, losing by knockout in the 10th round.

The 37-year-old also lost to Donnie Nietes, who at that time held the WBO junior flyweight titleholder, by unanimous decision in October 2015. He has lost six of his last seven bouts.

In an eight-round clash between junior lightweight who reside in Mexico, Jonathan Ramirez (8-3, 6 KOs) will square off against Jorge Ortega Enriquez (5-10, 2 KOs).

Promocciones Deportivas promotes cards throughout Mexico City on the last Friday of every month. The next card will take place on April 29.

