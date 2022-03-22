Emerging contender Damian Sosa ready to put junior middleweights on notice

Damian Sosa. Photo by Chris Farina/ Toscano Boxing Promotions

Damian Sosa is emerging as a contender in a talent-rich junior middleweight division and a decisive win in his next fight could put the division on notice.

Sosa faces fringe contender Jesus Vega Villaman on April 8, Toscano Boxing Promotions announced Monday. The 10-round bout will take place at La Casa de los Zonkeys in Sosa’s hometown of Tijuana, Mexico and will stream live on Fite.TV (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“We’re excited to return to Tijuana for this action-packed event on April 8,” said Jorge Toscano, CEO and Founder of Toscano Boxing Promotions. “Damian Sosa is a powerful junior middleweight and a tremendous counterpuncher, but he’ll have a very tough test against Jesus Vega.”

The 25-year-old Sosa (19-1, 10 knockouts) has bounced back from his lone loss of his pro career: a decision defeat to unbeaten Artem Oganesyan in March 2019. Since the Oganesyan fight, Sosa has won his last eight bouts.

In his most recent bout on December 4, Sosa defeated Clay Collard by unanimous decision. The win over Collard came over five months after defeated Abel Mina by split-decision. Mina entered the Sosa fight unbeaten.

Sosa fought three times in Tijuana in 2020, the last two taking place with no one in attendance due to COVID-19 regulations put in place by the local health board. Sosa is glad fans will be in attendance and he wants to put on an impressive performance before family and friends.

“I feel very happy and excited because I’ll be fighting in Tijuana,” said Sosa, who has defeated three unbeaten fighters thus far in his pro career. “It’s been about two years sincea

I’ve fought here, and the last two times were without fans. So, it’s been a long time since I’ve fought in Tijuana with people here coming to watch me. That’s one of the reasons I’m so motivated and excited.

“I know that my opponent has a lot of experience. He’s (coming into the fight) confident in his ability to defeat me. But I have other plans for him.”

Vega (22-2-1, 13 KOs) knocked out journeyman Diego Ledesma in the second round of his last bout on November 13 in his hometown of Guasave, Mexico. The 28-year-old has won his last seven bouts since his knockout loss to Omar Chavez in April 2019.

In the co-feature, unbeaten lightweight Manuel Jaimes of Stockton, California will square off against Pedro Bernal Rodriguez in an eight-round bout.

Jaimes (12-0-1, 10 KOs) knocked out former world junior featherweight title challenger Moises Flores in his last bout on December 4. The only blemish of his young career was in his previous fight on February 27 of last year when he fought to a split-decision draw against Alejandro Frias.

Bernal (8-1-2, 3 KOs), who resides in Mexico City, is unbeaten in his last eight bouts.

Another Tijuana fighter will also fight on the card. Welterweight Carlos Garcia (9-0, 7 KOs) will face David Rangel (13-10, 9 KOs) of Cintalapa, Mexico in a six-round bout.

Jose Luis Vazquez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Tlaquepaque, Mexico will square off against Ensenada’s Omar Martinez (4-2, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior lightweight bout.

In the opening bout of the Fite.TV stream, bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (6-0, 3 KOs) of Fontana, California will face Jose Giovanny Pineda (4-3, 1 KO) of Ensenada in a six-round bout.

