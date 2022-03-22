Don King beats out Frank Warren to win Trevor Bryan-Daniel Dubois purse bid

Photo by Matt Heasley

The Don King heavyweight promotion comeback continues.

The 90-year-old promoter from Ohio emerged the big winner at Monday’s purse bid for the WBA “regular” heavyweight title fight between his fighter Trevor Bryan and British contender Daniel Dubois.

King beat out Dubois’ promoter, the Frank Warren-led Queensberry Promotions with a bid of $3,116,001, dwarfing the $2,503,000 bid made by the second place promoter, according to reporter Jake Donovan.

Under purse bid guidelines, Bryan (22-0, 15 knockouts) would be entitled to 55 percent of the purse money, or approximately $1,713,800, while the mandatory challenger Dubois (17-1, 16 KOs) will get the other 45 percent, which comes out to $1,402,200.

Bryan, 32, of Schenectady, N.Y. last fought in January, winning a split decision over the untested Jonathan Guidry in what was just King’s second promotion in about three years. The Bryan-Dubois fight must take place by July 28, which is 180 days from that voluntary defense.

As part of his bid, King submitted June 18 as a proposed date for the fight, listing London, New York or South Florida as potential sites.

Dubois, 24, of London, England is coming off a first round stoppage of Joe Cusumano last August, and has won two straight since his lone defeat, a tenth round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in November of 2020.