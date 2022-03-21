Video: The Ring Ratings, Reflections and RANTS!!

A new weekly video show that will explore recent and forthcoming action, dissect decisions within The Ring ratings, and reveal plans for forthcoming issues of the magazine.

EPISODE 1:

Leigh Wood-Michael Conlan aftermath.

Wood moves up to No. 4 at 126 pounds following epic triumph. Unprecedented ratings panel decision sees Conlan enter at No. 10 despite KO loss.

Larry Holmes Special Issue.

THE GREAT LARRY HOLMES IS THE SUBJECT OF OUR LATEST ISSUE, WHICH IS AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL NOW. YOU CAN ALSO ORDER THE HARD COPY AT THE RING SHOP.