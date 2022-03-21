Tiger Johnson and Carlos Caraballo to be featured in Berchelt-Nakathila undercard
Welterweight U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson and Puerto Rican junior featherweight contender Carlos “Purin” Caraballo will see action on the Miguel Berchelt-Jeremiah Nakathila undercard Saturday, March 26 at the Resorts World Events Center.
Johnson will face an opponent to be named in a six-rounder, while Caraballo hopes to bounce back from his first career defeat against Luis Fernando Saavedra in an eight-rounder.
Berchelt-Nakathila and a 10-round featherweight battle between Jose Enrique Vivas and Eduardo Baez will be televised live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Undercard bouts, including Johnson and Caraballo-Saavedra, will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT.
Johnson (2-0, 1 KO) had a sterling 188-17 amateur record, culminating in his run to the quarterfinal round at the Tokyo Olympics. He had an eye-opening professional debut last November in Las Vegas, knocking out Antonius Grable in four rounds. Johnson returned in January with a shutout decision over the previously unbeaten Xavier Madrid.
Caraballo (14-1, 14 KOs), from Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, won his first 14 fights by stoppage and was never extended past the sixth round. That changed last October when he went the 10-round distance against Jonas Sultan. He knocked down Sultan once and survived four knockdowns to lose a narrow decision. Caraballo now has a stiff challenge in Saavedra (9-6, 3 KOs), who has won two straight fights against previously unbeaten fighters, including last June’s six-round win over Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (9-0-1 at the time) on a Top Rank card.
Also appearing in the undercard will be Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (19-2, 9 KOs), who will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-round junior welterweight tilt. Vargas was one of the division’s rising contenders until a stunning first-round KO loss to Jose “Chon” Zepeda last October in New York City.
Featherweight Haven Brady Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs), the one-time U.S. amateur star, aims to notch his second victory of 2022 against Chilean veteran Jose Argel (8-2, 2 KOs). Argel has never been knocked out as a pro and has gone six or more rounds six times in his career.
Earlier, light heavyweight prospect Dante Benjamin Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), fresh off a first-round knockout in his professional debut, will face fellow unbeaten Kevin Johnson (2-0, 1 KO). Arturo Cardenas (2-0, 2 KOs), a junior featherweight knockout artist who trains out of the world-famous Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California, will fight Mexican upstart Juan Hernandez Martinez (2-0) in a four-rounder. And finally, Adrian Serrano, a 17-year-old lightweight from Salinas, California, will make his pro debut in a four-rounder against Estevan Partida (0-1).
“There’s plenty of great young talent on the card, including a young man in Tiger Johnson who I believe can one day become a world champion,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “We are thrilled to bring world-class boxing to Resorts World Las Vegas.”
