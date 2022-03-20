Rocha-Cobbs undercard: Michael McKinson outpoints Alex Martin in a snoozer 

Michael McKinson and Alex Martin at the weigh-in, which was more entertaining than their fight. Photo by Tom Hogan/Golden Boy

LOS ANGELES – Two southpaws. One was a tricky jab-specialist with two stoppages in 21 wins, the other was a patient counterpuncher.

Michael McKinson-Alex Martin did not look like a crowd-pleasing matchup (to anyone but weirdos who get off on feints and long lulls in action), and it wasn’t.

McKinson (22-0, 2 KOs) did enough to outpoint Martin over 10 dreary rounds on Saturday at the Galen Center on the USC campus. The “fight” elicited a constant stream of boos from the crowd of Southern Californians who were there to cheer on Orange County’s Alexis Rocha against the flamboyant Blair Cobbs in the main event.

McKinson, who won by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93, was originally slated to be in the main event against Vergil Ortiz Jr., but The Ring’s No. 5-rated welterweight had to withdraw from the Golden Boy Promotions/DAZN show on Tuesday after being hospitalized over the weekend, diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis.

So, McKinson was stuck with Martin (17-4, 6 KOs), who literally stepped in to face the Englishman on a day or two notice. It is what it is.

McKinson made his U.S. debut against a far less threatening opponent but the Chicagoan had the worst style in terms of the British standout making a good impression on the local crowd and the American audience watching on DAZN.

Super middleweight prospect Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev got back on the winning track with a second-round KO of David Zegarra. Melikuziev (9-1, 7 KOs) caught Zegarra (34-8, 21 KOs) with a sweeping left to the body that dropped the Peruvian veteran to one knee for a full 10 count.

Melikuziev, a 25-year-old former amateur standout from Uzbekistan now based in Indio, California, was fighting for the second time since suffering a shocking one-shot KO to Gabriel Rosado last June. That loss earned Rosado (who was ringside as a commentator for Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN) The Ring’s 2021 KO of the Year award.

“Everything feels good and this went like I expected it to go,” said Melikuziev, who is trained by Joel Diaz. “The only thing on my mind is a re-match with Gabe Rosado.”

Welterweight prospect Evan Sanchez opened the DAZN broadcast with an entertaining six-round unanimous decision over tough and game Alejandro Munera. Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs), of Parlier, California, scored a fourth-round knockdown and won every round en route to unanimous scores of 60-53.

“My plan all along was to outbox him,” said Sanchez. “In the first two rounds I got a little wild and he caught me with some shots. I fixed myself after the third round and did way better. He could take a shot. I went to the body and he was taking them. Hopefully you see me next month. I want to get prospect of the year.”

Munera (6-5-4, 5 KOs), of Medellin, Colombia, put up a good enough fight to entertain the pro-Sanchez crowd and earn more journeyman assignments against up-and-comers who are ready to go hard rounds.

In the final bout of the Golden Boy YouTube undercard live stream, junior middleweight prospect Alex Rincon (10-0, 7 KOs), of Dallas, Texas, made quick work of Luis Sanchez (9-3, 6 KOs), stopping the Puerto Rican in the second round of a scheduled eight rounder.

Also on that live stream, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (9-0, 7 KOs), of Los Angeles, scored a six-round unanimous decision over Jalisco, Mexico’s Roberto Pucheta (10-21-3, 6 KOs), outclassing the journeyman by unanimous scores of 60-54.

“I knew he was going to be a tough fighter going into the fight,” said Ramirez, who is trained by two-division champ Brian Viloria. “He’s only been stopped once, he’s strong, but he also took a beating. But that was good for me, I am up for a challenge, it elevates me. This is the second time I am going the distance, I mean I have only been fighting for five years and I am only getting better. The sky’s the limit for me.”