Regis Prograis floors and cuts up Tyrone McKenna, scores sixth-round stoppage

Prograis (right) was levels above McKenna. Photo courtesy of Probellum
by Tom Gray

Former junior welterweight titleholder Regis Prograis scored a convincing sixth-round stoppage over Ireland’s Tyrone McKenna at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. The official time was 1:40.

Prograis, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 140 pounds, behind champion Josh Taylor, floored McKenna with a spectacular left hand early in Round 2. The punishment intensified as the rounds progressed, with a game and willing McKenna suffering a cut to the right eye that eventually forced referee Bence Kovacs to call a halt to the bout.

“I knew [McKenna] was tough,” said Prograis (27-1, 23 knockouts) during his post-fight interview. “I dropped him but I knew he was gonna get up. When he got up it felt like he wasn’t hurt at all. I just stayed calm and boxed him.

“I’m just going to keep improving and getting better. I was the world champion three years ago and I want to be world champ again. I’ve been at that level; I was number one in my division and I’m trying to get back up there again.”

This was Prograis’ third win since he lost his WBA 140-pound title and unbeaten record to Josh Taylor in October 2019. His talents are beyond reproach, but the 33-year-old needs something big in a hurry. This victory secures his spot as the No. 1 mandatory challenger with the WBC.

Belfast’s McKenna, 32, falls to 22-3 (6 KOs).

 

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

