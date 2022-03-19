Saturday, March 19, 2022  |
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Kenshiro Teraji avenges Masamichi Yabuki defeat, scores dominant third-round stoppage

Kenshiro Teraji. Photo by Naoki Fukuda
19
Mar
by Anson Wainwright

Kenshiro Teraji emphatically regained his WBC junior flyweight title with a third-round stoppage over Masamichi Yabuki at the City Gym in Kyoto, Japan, on Saturday.

From the opening bell, Teraji dominated his rival behind a sharp jab and right hand. Yabuki looked devoid of ideas.

The end came when Teraji (19-1, 11 knockouts) landed a big right hand that dropped Yabuki (13-4, 12 KOs). The contest was immediately waved off by Michiaki Someya at 1:11 of the round.

Teraji, 30, lost his WBC title to Yabuki last September, but had been suffering from COVID-19 during his preparation. The bout was only pushed back 12 days and the infection clearly hampered his performance.

However, this time, with a clean bill of health, he was too much for Yabuki and reaffirmed himself as one of the best junior flyweights in the world.

 

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

 

Latest Issue Cover
