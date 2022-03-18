Xander Zayas aims to take his career to new heights in New York on Saturday

Xander Zayas - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Xander Zayas is not one to shy away from staying busy and developing as a fighter. It is a winning formula thus far as he continues solidifying his status as a legit prospect.

Zayas continues to be ambitious and goal-oriented, which includes carrying on the tradition of great Puerto Rico fighters left before him.

The unbeaten junior middleweight will face Quincy LaVallais Saturday night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre at in New York City. The eight-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga and once-beaten Steve Rolls.

Both fights will air live on ESPN (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, both fighters weighed in at 152.6 pounds

Zayas (12-0, 9 knockouts), who is originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico and now resides in Sunrise, Florida, stopped Alessio Mastronunzio in the opening round of his last bout on December 11. He has now stopped four of his last five opponents.

The 19-year-old was very active last year, fighting a total of six times. Zayas faces an opponent in Lavallais (12-2-1, 7 KOs) who will be physically bigger than him, but he is up to the challenge.

“I’m super excited,” said Zayas earlier this week. “It’s my first fight of the year. It’s an eight-rounder against a great opponent. That’s what we were looking for. I’m ready to put on a show Saturday night.

“After a very good year in 2021, my goals this year are to have at least four fights, keep moving up in opposition, and finish the year fighting in 10-rounders. I would love to win a regional title and finish the year in the top-15 of the junior middleweight division.”

Zayas made news even before turning pro, becoming the youngest fighter to sign a professional deal with Top Rank. He was 16 when he signed with Top Rank, later making his pro debut in October 2019 at the age of 17.

Having made his debut at Madison Square Garden in his win over Mastronunzio, Zayas wants to fight often at the ‘Mecca of Boxing.’ Having watched the likes of Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto fight at Madison Square Garden has inspired Zayas to not only leave an impact on the sport but to follow in the footsteps of these great champions from Puerto Rico.

“Being back in New York City is something that excites me and motivates me at the same time,” said Zayas, who is managed by Peter Kahn. “Fighting once again at Madison Square Garden and as the co-feature feels amazing. This is such a great opportunity. I’m super grateful for everything Top Rank and my team has done for me.

“In the not-so-distant future, Madison Square Garden will be my second home, just like it was for Miguel Cotto and Felix Trinidad. I want to fill Madison Square Garden up and bring a lot of glory to my people from Puerto Rico and New York City. I want to give my fans a great show.”

First things first, Zayas has to take care of business Saturday night against LaVallais. The fight against LaVallais will mark Zaya’s fourth fight as a junior middleweight after mostly annihilating opposition at 147 pounds.

Zayas gives LaVallais his due, but believes the best version of himself will come out further along in his career.

“It’s a good fight,” said Zayas. “I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest challenge yet because the biggest challenge is yet to come. It’s another stepping stone. I’ve got to put on a show. I’ve got to make a statement and show the world that I’m here to stay.

“It all starts with the team and the family. I have a great team and a great family. I know what I’m here to do. I know what my dreams are. I have to stay focused, keep winning, and keep moving forward. That’s what keeps me really grounded.”

Also at Friday’s weigh-in, Edgar Berlanga weighed 167.4 pounds. Steve Rolls weighed in at 167.8 pounds. In the opening bout of the ESPN telecast, junior welterweights John Bauza (140.2 pounds) and Tony Luis (140.8 pounds) collide in an eight-round bout.

