Hot prospect Callum Walsh wins second pro fight, stops Gael Ibarra in 33 seconds
Amateur standout Callum Walsh ended matters quickly Thursday night, knocking out Gael Ibarra in the opening round of a junior middleweight contest at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California.
Walsh, who is originally from Cork, Ireland, and now resides in Riverside, California, improves to 2-0 (2 knockouts).
Before a partisan sell-out crowd, Walsh went on the front foot immediately. A vicious left-hook produced a knockdown, and although Ibarra beat the count, he was still on wobbly legs, prompting referee Eddie Hernandez to stop the fight at 0:33.
Walsh, who is promoted by Tom Loeffler, won his pro debut on December 10, knocking out Earl Henry, also in the first round. The 21-year-old is trained by Freddie Roach.
Ibarra, who is originally from Douglas, Arizona and now resides in Agua Prieta, Mexico, drops to 5-7 (4 KOs). The 18-year-old has now lost his last five bouts, four by knockout.
Super middleweight Cem Kilic, of nearby Sherman Oaks, improved to 16-1 (12 KOs) by knocking out late-sub Antonio Louis Hernandez in the second round.
Kilic focused his attack on the mid-section from the opening bell and dropped his opponent with a body shot midway through Round 1. Hernandez gamely beat the count, but it was a matter of time.
The end came in the second round when another well-placed body punch dropped Hernandez again. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. waved the fight off at 2:51.
Hernandez, who resides in Kansas City, drops to 6-13-2 (4 KOs).
San Diego-based junior lightweights Adrian Corona (9-0-1, 2 KOs) and Joe Perez (15-6-3, 10 KOs) fought to a six-round majority-decision draw. One judge scored the bout 58-56 for Corona, while the other two judges scored 57-57.
In cruiserweight action, Marco Deckmann battered Victor Fonseca Calderas (18-11-1, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico before stopping him four rounds. Deckmann, who is originally from Heide, Germany, and now resides in North Hollywood, California, moves to 8-1 (7 KOs).
Featherweight Omar Cande Trinidad of Los Angeles defeated Ivan Varela (5-4, 3 KOs) of Lindsay, California by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 59-55 in favor of Cande Trinidad, who improves to 7-0-1 (5 KOs).
Middleweight Eric Priest of Los Angeles improved to 7-0 (5 KOs) by stopping Pomona’s David Lopez (4-3, 3 KOs) in the opening round.
The card was promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Boxing Promotions and was streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.
Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing
