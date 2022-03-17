Women’s Ratings Update: Nery Plata, Harper, Han and Alaniz move into the Top 5

Another eventful week in women’s boxing produced a few extraordinary fights and a handful of unexpected results.

In the junior flyweight division, boxing’s longest-reigning champion ever Yesica Bopp (more than 13 years, with several caveats including an extra-long maternity leave and a couple of “label changes” to her WBA title) saw her historic streak coming to an end in controversial fashion. Bopp (37-3, 17 knockouts) was declared the loser by a close and controversial decision against Mexico’s Jessica Nery Plata (28-2, 3 KOs) in a bout that took place in Panama as part of a WBA “KO to Drugs” card.

Bopp had already suffered a most unexpected defeat in her first fight after her pandemic-induced layoff, when she lost against unheralded Juliana Basualdo (4-2, 0 KOs) back in September, with no title at stake. She was rated No. 5 in the division, but after her loss to Nery Plata the panel decided that the new titlist should step up to that position, thus replacing “La Tuti” Bopp for the time being.

“I am one of the people who saw the wrong Yesica win,” said Rincon Rojo magazine editor Irene Deserti, opening the debate. “In my opinion Bopp won at least six rounds. It is true that towards the end of the fight (she) lost a bit of strength and thanks to this Nery’s strengths grew, but in any case it was not enough for her, in my opinion, to dethrone a champion of the quality of Bopp. It was a highly competitive fight, like Bopp hadn’t had in years. A great fight where Nery was also in the best version. I’ve seen Nery fight many times, but this time it was her best fight,”

“A great win for Nery, even though the last few rounds of the fight, I though Bopp was going to take the win, said Lupi Gutierrez-Beagle, of Beautiful Brawlers, while Mark Jones said that “Bopp faded over the second half of the fight allowing Nery Plata to rally enough to steal the victory.”

With Nery Plata moving in at 108, a replacement had to be found for her at flyweight, where she was rated No. 5 before her fight against Bopp. A few names were considered, but the panel went with the boldest possible move.

With long-reigning champion Leonela Yudica and explosive up-and-comer Gabriela Alaniz, Argentina produced the two finalists for the job, and Alaniz came out on top, joining the Top 5 on her massive potential alone, in spite of her limited achievements so far.

A few dissenting voices expressed a different point of view.

“Leonela Paola Yudica currently enjoys the second-longest title reign (Hyun Mi Choi) in women’s boxing. She should be placed at No. 5 over the 25-year-old impressive prospect Gabriela Alaniz,” said Mark Jones, while Gutierrez-Beagle said that “Alaniz maybe the more exciting choice, but I’m with Mark. Leonela Yudica has earned that spot.”

A little bit higher up in the weight scale, Terri Harper returned to her winning ways with a solid victory over Yamila Abellaneda in the lightweight division, in a fight she was widely expected to win.

Harper was rated No. 5 in the junior lightweight division, but with this win (which involved a regional title too) she signaled that she may want to pursue further opportunities at 135, and was therefore moved into the lightweight Top 5 at No. 5 while Yanina Lescano was bumped out.

Replacing Harper at No. 5 in the junior lightweight division is Jennifer Han, who will soon be facing inaugural Ring champion Mikaela Mayer in a title bout.

Although it did not lead to any changes in any divisions, the extraordinary welterweight bout between England’s Sandy Ryan and Argentina’s Erica Farias drew more than a few comments from the panel.

“Erica Farias is an all-time great lightweight, (and) may have earned herself a shot at Chantelle Cameron with the win over Sandy Ryan,” said Jones, while Deserti argued that “fighting as a visitor always carries the possibility of “robbery” in favor of the local fighter. Luckily, this did not happen.”

However, since Farias weighed merely 141 pounds for this 147-pound fight, it is to be assumed that Farias will continue seeking opportunities at junior welterweight, where she is already rated No. 1 behind inaugural Ring champion Chantelle Cameron.

“I was rooting for Farias,” said Gutierrez-Beagle. “You can never underestimate her. No change, but plenty of satisfaction from me.”