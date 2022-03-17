Top Rank signs unbeaten junior lightweight Andres Cortes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 22: Andres Cortes inside the ring before his fight against Eduardo Garza at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Unbeaten junior lightweight Andres Cortes, of Las Vegas, has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Andres Cortes is a tremendous action fighter and fits right in with all of the contenders at 130 pounds,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “He’s earned a promotional contract and the right to fight on major cards. I truly believe he can be the next homegrown world champion from Las Vegas.”

Cortes (16-0, 9 knockouts) had fought on Mayweather Promotions cards before making his debut on a Top Rank show in July 2020, overcoming a knockdown in the fourth round to defeat Alejandro Salinas by unanimous decision. He would appear almost a year later on May 22 to defeat Eduardo Garza by decision.

In his most notable win to date as a pro, Cortes scored an impressive first-round knockout victory over former featherweight title challenger Genesis Servania, of the Philippines, on August 14. Servania, who had previously faced Oscar Valdez and Carlos Castro, had never been knocked down.

In his most recent bout, on November 5, the 24-year-old Cortes stopped Mark Bernaldez in the third round. He hopes to continue riding the momentum and is eager to face the top fighters at 130 pounds.

“This is an incredible opportunity and I’m thankful to Bob Arum and everyone at Top Rank,” said Cortes. “I strive to entertain the fans and give them action-packed fights. With the contract, the sky’s the limit. My goal is to fight in main events and eventually bring a world title home to Las Vegas.”

Top Rank also announced that Cortes will return to action in the spring.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.